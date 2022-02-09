GTA 6, possible release period in the statements of Take-Two – Nerd4.life

GTA 6 has been officially confirmed, but what will be the period of exit of the game? On this point Take-Two has not unbuttoned, however some previous statements by the publisher suggest that a time interval has already been defined for the launch of the new episode.

We know Jason Schreier has talked about the possible release date of GTA 6, expecting a false announcement to fuel the hype, and the period could in fact be that: between late 2023 and early 2024.

The reasons for this interval are actually precise and refer to Take-Two’s sales forecasts, which expect to incur marketing expenses of $ 89 million between April 2023 and March 2024, as well as substantial higher revenues.

In short, doing the math from this point of view is very simple: there are no other projects that can commit this type of resources or that can guarantee a certain type of revenue, and it is therefore taken for granted that Take-Two was referring to Grand Theft Auto VI.

At the same time, nothing is yet set in stone and even these kinds of financial forecasts are often bound to change based on events. For a project of this magnitude, Rockstar Games will certainly not accept a launch in conditions that are not perfect, after all.