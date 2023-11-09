GTA 6 Rumors Roundup: Setting, Stars, and Everything We Know Before the Reveal Trailer

Since Take-Two Interactive publishes GTA games, given the popularity (and profitability) of the franchise, many people have reasonably concluded that he is implying that GTA 6 will launch in time for fiscal year 2025 (which will begin in April 2024 and last through March 2025). However, the game will most likely launch in the latter part of that window, sometime in 2025, at least according to other reports and rumors.

GTA 6 Time of development

Rockstar Games has not confirmed it GTA 6That’s total development time, but there have been some pretty solid reports on that topic.

In particular, one of Jason Schreier’s previous Bloomberg articles suggested that GTA 6 has been in development since 2014. For what it’s worth, former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies previously told Develop that his studio didn’t know what they would do with GTA 6 as of 2013. However, developers at Rockstar had “some ideas” at the time, implying that most development had not yet begun, but that the team was already thinking about a sequel.

GTA 6 platforms and prices

Given how many GTA 6 rumors, leaks and reports we have received so far, one would think that the seemingly simple questions “What platforms GTA 6 release for?” and “How much will it cost?” GTA 6 cost?” It would be easy to answer. However, very little information has pointed to a solid answer to any of those questions.

Still, it is impossible to imagine a world in which GTA 6 not available on day one for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Also, although we technically didn’t get any major news GTA game for PS4 and Xbox One (ports aside), it just doesn’t seem likely that GTA 6 It will be available for any of those previous generation consoles. While releasing a version of GTA 6 for PS4 and Xbox One will certainly be tempting given the size of their user bases, we’re too far into the next generation to consider those ports anything less than wishful thinking.

Yeah GTA 6 Will it be available on PC at launch is the biggest question about the 50/50 platform right now. However, historically the biggest new Rockstar releases are not available on PC at launch. If the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 wasn’t released until November 2019 (over a year after the console versions debuted), so it’s highly unlikely GTA 6 will get a PC release on day one. Again, the number of people who would buy the game on PC must be a tempting incentive, but Rockstar has historically preferred to put the finishing touches on the PC versions of new games after their console debuts.