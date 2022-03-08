GTA 6 will have different environments in the world and will last 500 hours, for Michael Pachter – Nerd4.life

GTA 6 was the focus of a recent speech by the famous market analyst Michael Pachterwho allegedly referred to unspecified “sources” of his knowledge to say that the new Rockstar Games game could be huge, with locations scattered around the world it’s a duration of 500 hours.

Obviously, they must all be taken as speculation without official foundation, not knowing who these mysterious sources of Pachter are, but the managing director of Wedbush Securities says he is sure of the colossal dimensions of the new chapter of the series, in a new video published on his Pachter Factor channel which went on stage yesterday.

According to Pachter, the works on GTA 6 would be started between 2014 and 2015therefore it would be an extremely long development, reaching almost 8 years in 2022, all due to the size of the project.

The first phase was only pre-production of course, but development has continued steadily over the years, involving thousands of developers.

The analyst reported that the dimensions of GTA 6 are really off the scale, resulting in a series of maps linked together that will take us around the world, including Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City and even parts of Europe, like a reproduction of London, which Pachter considers “safe” in the game.

“It will literally be a 400 or 500 hour game when it comes out,” he said. Rockstar Games’ idea, according to Pachter, is to build a base that is capable of last for many yearsas happened with GTA 5. In addition to a very long single player mode, there will obviously also be the multiplayer platform that will have to carry on GTA 6 for years, which prompted Rockstar Games to design a truly colossal game.

Meanwhile, beyond the announcement that GTA 6 is in the works, there has been no official information from Rockstar Games about the game, although a possible release period can be gleaned from some Take-Two statements.