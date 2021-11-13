GTA can survive as long as James Bond for Take-Two CEO – Nerd4.life

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick explained that the GTA can last as long as the movie saga of James Bond. The executive explained his point of view at the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference, as reported by VGC.

Zelnick was asked if Take-Two’s key franchises have a limited lifespan or if they will continue without limits evolving along with industry and technological advancements. The CEO then said: “If a game is truly great, it will continue on its path. I don’t know if you’ve seen it, I just watched the new Bond movie, and it was great. You want every franchise to be like James Bond. There are few examples in the entertainment world that fall into that category, but they do exist. I think GTA is one of them. ”

He then added: “I think that Red Dead both one of them and NBA too, of course, because basketball will continue to exist. “He then expanded the discourse by stating that Borderlands, BioShock and Civilization can be part of this category, but the most important factor for these titles is the quality of the product. He also explained that in some cases there is a need for the product to “pause” in order for there to be a “wow” effect.

A scene from GTA Trilogy

“I’ve always said that making non-sporting games yearly runs the risk of consuming IP even when it’s quality, so we take the time to create something we think is incredibly phenomenal.” Zelnick also explains that the company continues to propose new intellectual properties: 56% of the outputs of the next three years will be new franchises.

