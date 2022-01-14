GTA Mobile? With the purchase of Zynga the possibilities are endless, says the CEO of Take Two – Nerd4.life

GTA Mobile could be a reality, after thebillionaire acquisition of Zynga from Take Two Interactive, or at least this is what Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of the company, seems to suggest, speaking of “infinite possibilities” after this maneuver.

We have seen that Take-Two bought Zynga for a total value of $ 12.7 billion, in a transaction that is aimed at bringing the company’s intellectual property to the mobile space. Among these, of course, we immediately think about GTA and the possibilities that the brand would have on portable platforms.

Speaking with analysts about the acquisition in question, Zelnick hinted at how any stock belonging to the catalog Take-Two can be used for a mobile transposition, now that Zynga is part of the stable. “The list is endless,” says Zelnick, considering that the big-caliber series “have hardly ever been exploited” in the mobile world.

“We have the ability, both from a development and publishing point of view, to streamline the creation of new games. Games that are based on Take-Two’s intellectual properties,” said the company’s CEO. “We think we have the best. collection of intellectual property for consoles and PCs in the interactive entertainment business, and everything has remained practically unexplored from the point of view ofmobile and free to play“, has explained.