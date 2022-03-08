GTA Online on PS5 is free from today, how to download – Nerd4.life

GTA Online is available on PS5 from today, 8 March 2022, free for anyone who owns the Sony console, based on the promotion established by PlayStation and Rockstar Games for the next gen upgrade of the famous game in question, with the opening of preorder and pre-load in the past few hours.

We have seen the price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of GTA 5 in its new next gen version, which also features several technical innovations as demonstrated by the new images and video comparison, but GTA Online on PS5 is of made free for anyone who owns the console in question.

The initiative is valid only for PS5, as was announced by Rockstar already during the conference presentation of the console in which the new Enhanced version of GTA 5 was announced. The only limitation is the need to redeem the game within the first three months from launch, that is until June 15, 2022 at the latest, on the last day of the promotion.

In any case, if you have a PS5, you don’t even need to have a subscription PlayStation Plus to be able to download, apparently. This is obviously necessary in order to actually play GTA Online, being an online multiplayer title, but it is not required to redeem the game and download, which therefore can be done by anyone in possession of PS5.

The download, however, it is not an easy thing to do, it seems: according to several reports, it seems that the game does not appear via the browser or through the official PlayStation app. As reported in the tweet above, it seems it is necessary to access the product page on the PlayStation Store through the PS5 and select the correct item from the menu, or “Grand Theft Auto Online (PlayStation 5)”, and start the pre-load. The game can then be launched on its launch date, which is March 15, 2022.