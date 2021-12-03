GTA publisher sues Josef Fares

The details of the legal dispute between Hazelight Studio And Take Two Interactive. It would seem that the company linked to Rockstar Games, the development studio of Grand Theft Auto, has sued the creators of It Takes Two precisely because of the cooperative game title.

Who has followed all the events related to the latest effort of Josef Fares he will remember that the cause between the two sides is not new, although following the arrival of the game on the shelves there were no consequences and everything ended up in oblivion. It would seem, however, that Take Two Interactive’s will has recently returned to reopen the issue and to accuse the software house linked to Electronic Arts for copyright infringement. A few days ago the developers declared that they have the situation under control and are confident about a quick resolution of the problem, although it is not possible to predict how the situation will evolve. Although these are unlikely hypotheses, we could even see a game name change to avoid legal trouble on Hazelight’s part.

In any case, this appears to be one strategy often used by Take-Two, a company that sues all those who use names even vaguely similar to the title of the publisher or brands to which it is linked, such as Rockstar Games.

Have you already taken a look at our It Takes Two review?