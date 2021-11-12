GTA San Andreas | Cheats and codes
Together with Grand Theft Auto Trilogy the Rockstar software house has brought an incredible game back to modern consoles and computers, capable perhaps like very few others of forever changing the world of gaming around it. For this reason with i tricks of GTA San Andreas it will be possible for anyone to enjoy one of the most important games in history, saving time but not diminishing the overall fun.
Let’s find out all the tricks available for the game (both PC and console) together in this guide!
GTA San Andreas Cheats on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Switch
To avoid repetition i tricks of GTA San Andreas they will be listed using the Playstation console commands and must be entered directly into the game:
- Armor, life and $ 250,000: R1 R2 L1 X Left Down Right Up Left Down Right Up
- Infinite health: Down X Right Left Right R1 Right Down Up Triangle
- Infinite freediving ability: Down Left L1 Down Down R2 Down L2 Down
- Muscles to the max: Triangle Up Left Right Square Circle Left
- Fat to the max: Triangle Up Up Left Right Square Circle Down
- Muscles and fat to a minimum: Triangle Up Left Right Square Circle Right
- Mega jump Up Up Triangle Triangle Up Up Left Right Square R2 R2
- Compared to the maximum: L1 R1 Triangle Down R2 X L1 Up L2 L2 L1 L1
- Sex appeal to the max: Circle Triangle Triangle On Circle R1 L2 On Triangle L1 L1 L1
- Powerful punch: On the Left X Triangle R1 Circle Circle Circle L2
- Never hungry Square L2 R1 Triangle On Square L2 On X
- Adrenaline mode: XX Square R1 L1 X Down Left X
- Suicide Right: L2 Down R1 Left Left R1 L1 L2 L1
- Bunny Hop: Triangle Square Circle Circle Square Circle Circle L1 L2 L2 R1
- Weapons 1: R1 R2 L1 R2 Left Down Right Up Left Down Right Up
- Weapons 2: R1 R2 L1 R2 Left Down Right Up Left Down Down Left
- Weapons 3: R1 R2 L1 R2 Left Down Right Up Left Down Down Down
- Unlimited ammo: L1 R1 Square R1 Left R2 R1 Left Square Down L1 L1
- Weapon level max: Down Square X Left R1 R2 Left Down Down L1 L1 L1
- Viewfinder on vehicles: Up Up Square L2 Right X R1 Down R2 Circle
- Parachute: Left Right L1L2R1 R2 R2 Up Down Right L1
- Jetpack: Left Right L1 L2 R1 R2 Up Down Left Right
- Never wanted: Circle Right Circle Right Left Square Triangle Up
- Suspect +2 stars: R1 R1 Circle R2 Right Left Right Left Right Left
- Sought after with 6 stars: Circle Right Circle Right Left Square X Down
- Reset wanted level: R1 R1 Circle R2 Up Down Up Down Up Down
- Serene: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Triangle
- Sunny: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Down
- Cloudy # 1: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Square
- Cloudy # 2: L2 Down Down Left Square Left R2 Square X R1 L1 L1
- Foggy: R2 Circle L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 X
- Storm: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Circle
- Sand storm: Up Down L1 L1 L2 L1 L2 R1 R2
- Very fast clock: Circle Circle L1 Square L1 Square Square Square L1 Triangle Circle Triangle
- Fast play: Triangle Up Right Down L2 L1 Square
- Slow play: Triangle Up Right Down Square R2 R1
- Always 21:00: Left Left L2 R1 Right Square Square L1 L2 X
- Always midnight: Square L1 R1 Right X Up L1 Left Left
- Pedestrians beat CJ: Down Up Up Up X R2 R1 L2 L2
- Pedestrians shoot CJ: X L1 Up Square Down X L2 Triangle Down R1 L1 L1
- Pedestrians hate each other: Down Left Up Left X R2 R1 L2 L1
- Armed pedestrians: R2 R1 X Triangle X Triangle Up Down
- Recruited pedestrians (guns): Down Square Up R2 R2 Up Right Right Up
- Recruited pedestrians (bazooka): R2 R2 R2 X L2 L1 R2 L1 Down X
- Gang everywhere: Left Right Right Right Left X Down Up Square Right
- Gang control the street: L2 Up R1 R1 Left R1 R1 R2 Right Down
- Revolt mode: L2 Right L1 Triangle Right Right R1 L1 Right L1 L1 L1
- Elvis impersonator everywhere: L1 Circle Triangle L1 L1 Square L2 Up Down Left
- Prostitutes pay CJ: Right L2 L2 Down L2 Up Up L2 R2
- Beach party theme: Up Up Down Down Square Circle L1 R1 Triangle Down
- Ninja theme: XX Down R2 L2 Circle R1 Square Circle
- BDSM theme: Square Right Square Square L2 X Triangle X Triangle
- Joking theme: Triangle Triangle L1 Square Square Circle Square Down Circle
- Campaign theme # 1: L1 L1 R1 R1 L2 L1 R2 Down Left Up
- Campaign theme # 2: L1 L1 R1 R1 L2 L1 R2 Down Left Up
- Tank: Circle Circle L1 Circle Circle Circle L1 L2 R1 Triangle Circle Triangle
- Hunter: Circle X L1 Circle Circle L1 Circle R1 R2 L2 L1 L1
- Hydra: Triangle Triangle Square Circle X L1 L1 Down Up
- Tank truck: R1 Up Left Right R2 Up Right Square Right L2 L1 L1
- Hotring Racer # 1: R1 Circle R2 Right L1 L2 XX Square R1
- Hotring Racer #2: R2 L1 Circle Right On Circle R2
- Bloodring Banger: Down R1 Circle L2 L2 X R1 L1 Left Left
- Dozer: R2 L1 L1 Right Right Up Up X L1 Left
- Trashmaster: Circle R1 Circle R1 Left Left R1 L1 Circle Right
- Stretch: R2 Up L2 Left Left R1 L1 Circle Right
- Romero: Down R2 Down R1 L2 Left R1 L1 Left Right
- Rancher: Up Right Right L1 Right Up Square L2
- Caddy: Circle L1 On R1 L2 X R1 L1 Circle X
- Quad: Left Left Down Down Up Up Square Circle Triangle R1 R2
- Stuntplane: Circle Up L1 L2 Down R1 L1 L1 Left Left X Triangle
- Monster: Right Up R1 R1 R1 Down Triangle Triangle X Circle L1 L1
- Vortex: Triangle Triangle Square Circle X L1 L2 Down Down
- Machines explode: R2 L2 R1 L1 L2 R2 Square Triangle Circle Triangle L2 L1
- All cars with the NOS: Left Triangle R1 L1 Up Square Triangle Down Circle L 2L1 L1
- Difficult maneuverability: Triangle R1 R1 Left R1 L1 R2 L1
- Flying boats: R2 Circle On L1 Right R1 Right On Square Triangle
- Flying cars: Square Down L2 Up L1 Circle Up X Left
- Car on the water: Right R2 Circle R1 L2 Square R1 R2
- Green traffic lights: Right R1 Up L2 L2 Left R1 L1 R1 R1
- Aggressive traffic: R2 Circle R1 L2 Left R1 L1 R2 L2
- All pink vehicles: Circle L2 Down R1 Left X R1 L1 Right Circle
- All black vehicles: Circle L2 On R1 Left X R1 L1 Left Circle
- Vehicles as a tank: L1 L2 L2 Up Down Down Up R1 R2 R2
- Cars floating in the air: Square R2 Down Down Left Down Left Left L2 X
- Invisible cars: Triangle L1 Triangle R2 Square L1 L1
- Shoddy vehicles around: L2 Right L1 Up X L1 L2 R 2R1 L1 L1 L1
- Sports vehicles around: Up L1 R1 Up Right Up X L2 X L1
- Country vehicles around: L1 L1 R1 R1 L2 L1 R2 Down Left Up
- Nitro on taxis # 1: On X Triangle X Triangle X Square R2 Right
- Nitro on taxis # 2: Up Left Left Down Square Circle L1 L1 L2 R1 R2
- Maximum Vehicle Ability: Square L2 X R1 L2 L2 Left R1 Right L1 L1 L1
Cheats GTA San Andreas on PC
Here are all the tricks for the version PC from GTA San Andreas, they must be typed directly on Keyboard
- Armor, life and $ 250,000: HESOYAM
- Infinite health: BAGUVIX
- Infinite freediving ability: CVWKXAM
- Muscles to the max: JYSDSOD / BUFFMEUP
- Fat to the max: BTCDBCB
- Muscles and fat to a minimum: KVGYZQK
- Mega jump: LFGMHAL / KANGAROO
- Compared to the maximum: OGXSDAG / WORSHIPME
- Sex appeal to the max: EHIBXQS / HELLOLADIES
- Powerful punch: IAVENJQ
- Never hungry: AEDUWNV
- Adrenaline mode: MUNASEF
- Suicide: GOODBYECRUELWORLD
- Huge jumps on bikes: JHJOECW
- Weapons 1: LXGIWYL
- Weapons 2: KJKSZPJ
- Weapons 3: UZUMYMW
- Unlimited ammo: FULLCLIP / WANRLTW
- Weapon level max: NCSGDAG / PROFESSIONALKILLER
- Viewfinder on vehicles: OUIQDMW / OUICDMW
- Parachute: AIYPWZQP
- Jetpack: YECGAA / ROCKETMAN
- Never wanted: AEZAKMI
- Suspect +2 stars: OSRBLHH
- Sought after with 6 stars: LJSPQK
- Reset wanted level: ASNAEB
- Serene: ICIKPYH
- Sunny: AFZLLQLL
- Cloudy weather # 1: ALNSFMZO
- Cloudy # 2: AUIFRVQS
- Foggy: CFVFGMJ
- Storm: MGHXYRM
- Sand storm: CWJXUOC
- Very fast clock: YSOHNUL
- Fast play: PPGWJHT
- Slow play: LIYOAAY
- Always 21:00: OFVIAC
- Always midnight: XJVSNAJ
- Pedestrians beat CJ 1: BAGOWPG
- Pedestrians shoot at CJ 2: BGLUAWML
- Pedestrians hate each other: AJLOJYQY
- Armed pedestrians: FOOOXFT
- Recruited pedestrians (guns): SJMAHPE
- Recruited pedestrians (bazooka): ZSOXFSQ
- Gang everywhere: MROEMZH
- Gang control the street: BIFBUZZ
- Revolt mode: IOJUFZN
- Elvis impersonator everywhere: ASBHGRB
- Beach party theme: CIKGCGX
- Ninja theme: AFPHULTL / NINJATOWN
- BDSM theme: BEKKNQV
- Joking theme: PRIEBJ / CRAZYTOWN
- Campaign theme # 1: BMTPWHR
- Machines explode: CPKTNWT
- All cars with the NOS: COXEFGU / SPEEDFREAK
- Difficult maneuverability: PGGOMOY
- Flying boats: AFSNMSMW / FLYINGFISH
- Flying cars: RIPAZHA
- Cars floating in the air: BUBBLECARS
- Green traffic lights: ZEIIVG
- Aggressive traffic: YLTEICZ
- All pink vehicles: LLQPFBN
- All black vehicles: IOWDLAC
- Vehicles as a tank: JCNRUAD
- Invisible cars: WHEELSONLYPLEASE
- Shoddy vehicles around: EVERYONEISPOOR
- Sports vehicles around: EVERYONEISRICH
- Country vehicles around: FVTMNBZ / BMTPWHR
- Nitro on taxis: VKYPQCF
- Maximum vehicle skill: GUSNHDE
- Tank: AIWPRTON
- Hunter: OHDUDE
- Hydra: JUMPJET
- Tanker: AMOMHRER
- Hotring Racer # 1: PDNEJOH
- Hotring Racer # 2: VPJTQWV
- Bloodring Banger: CQZIJMB
- Dozer: EEGCYXT
- Trashmaster: UBHYZHQ
- Stretch: KRIJEBR
- Romero: AQTBCODX
- Rancher: JQNTDMH
- Caddy: RZHSUEW
- Quad: AKJJYGLC
- Stuntplane: URKQSRK
- Monster: AGBDLCID
- Vortex: KGGGDKP
