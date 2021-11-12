GTA San Andreas | Cheats and codes

Together with Grand Theft Auto Trilogy the Rockstar software house has brought an incredible game back to modern consoles and computers, capable perhaps like very few others of forever changing the world of gaming around it. For this reason with i tricks of GTA San Andreas it will be possible for anyone to enjoy one of the most important games in history, saving time but not diminishing the overall fun.

Let’s find out all the tricks available for the game (both PC and console) together in this guide!

GTA San Andreas Cheats on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Switch

To avoid repetition i tricks of GTA San Andreas they will be listed using the Playstation console commands and must be entered directly into the game:

Armor, life and $ 250,000 : R1 R2 L1 X Left Down Right Up Left Down Right Up

: R1 R2 L1 X Left Down Right Up Left Down Right Up Infinite health : Down X Right Left Right R1 Right Down Up Triangle

: Down X Right Left Right R1 Right Down Up Triangle Infinite freediving ability : Down Left L1 Down Down R2 Down L2 Down

: Down Left L1 Down Down R2 Down L2 Down Muscles to the max : Triangle Up Left Right Square Circle Left

: Triangle Up Left Right Square Circle Left Fat to the max : Triangle Up Up Left Right Square Circle Down

: Triangle Up Up Left Right Square Circle Down Muscles and fat to a minimum : Triangle Up Left Right Square Circle Right

: Triangle Up Left Right Square Circle Right Mega jump Up Up Triangle Triangle Up Up Left Right Square R2 R2

Up Up Triangle Triangle Up Up Left Right Square R2 R2 Compared to the maximum : L1 R1 Triangle Down R2 X L1 Up L2 L2 L1 L1

: L1 R1 Triangle Down R2 X L1 Up L2 L2 L1 L1 Sex appeal to the max : Circle Triangle Triangle On Circle R1 L2 On Triangle L1 L1 L1

: Circle Triangle Triangle On Circle R1 L2 On Triangle L1 L1 L1 Powerful punch : On the Left X Triangle R1 Circle Circle Circle L2

: On the Left X Triangle R1 Circle Circle Circle L2 Never hungry Square L2 R1 Triangle On Square L2 On X

Square L2 R1 Triangle On Square L2 On X Adrenaline mode : XX Square R1 L1 X Down Left X

: XX Square R1 L1 X Down Left X Suicide Right: L2 Down R1 Left Left R1 L1 L2 L1

L2 Down R1 Left Left R1 L1 L2 L1 Bunny Hop: Triangle Square Circle Circle Square Circle Circle L1 L2 L2 R1



Triangle Square Circle Circle Square Circle Circle L1 L2 L2 R1 Weapons 1: R1 R2 L1 R2 Left Down Right Up Left Down Right Up

R1 R2 L1 R2 Left Down Right Up Left Down Right Up Weapons 2: R1 R2 L1 R2 Left Down Right Up Left Down Down Left

R1 R2 L1 R2 Left Down Right Up Left Down Down Left Weapons 3: R1 R2 L1 R2 Left Down Right Up Left Down Down Down

R1 R2 L1 R2 Left Down Right Up Left Down Down Down Unlimited ammo : L1 R1 Square R1 Left R2 R1 Left Square Down L1 L1

: L1 R1 Square R1 Left R2 R1 Left Square Down L1 L1 Weapon level max : Down Square X Left R1 R2 Left Down Down L1 L1 L1

: Down Square X Left R1 R2 Left Down Down L1 L1 L1 Viewfinder on vehicles : Up Up Square L2 Right X R1 Down R2 Circle

: Up Up Square L2 Right X R1 Down R2 Circle Parachute : Left Right L1L2R1 R2 R2 Up Down Right L1

: Left Right L1L2R1 R2 R2 Up Down Right L1 Jetpack : Left Right L1 L2 R1 R2 Up Down Left Right

: Left Right L1 L2 R1 R2 Up Down Left Right Never wanted : Circle Right Circle Right Left Square Triangle Up

: Circle Right Circle Right Left Square Triangle Up Suspect +2 stars : R1 R1 Circle R2 Right Left Right Left Right Left

: R1 R1 Circle R2 Right Left Right Left Right Left Sought after with 6 stars : Circle Right Circle Right Left Square X Down

: Circle Right Circle Right Left Square X Down Reset wanted level : R1 R1 Circle R2 Up Down Up Down Up Down

: R1 R1 Circle R2 Up Down Up Down Up Down Serene : R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Triangle

: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Triangle Sunny: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Down

R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Down Cloudy # 1 : R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Square

: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Square Cloudy # 2 : L2 Down Down Left Square Left R2 Square X R1 L1 L1

: L2 Down Down Left Square Left R2 Square X R1 L1 L1 Foggy : R2 Circle L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 X

: R2 Circle L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 X Storm : R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Circle

: R2 X L1 L1 L2 L2 L2 Circle Sand storm : Up Down L1 L1 L2 L1 L2 R1 R2

: Up Down L1 L1 L2 L1 L2 R1 R2 Very fast clock: Circle Circle L1 Square L1 Square Square Square L1 Triangle Circle Triangle

Circle Circle L1 Square L1 Square Square Square L1 Triangle Circle Triangle Fast play : Triangle Up Right Down L2 L1 Square

: Triangle Up Right Down L2 L1 Square Slow play : Triangle Up Right Down Square R2 R1

: Triangle Up Right Down Square R2 R1 Always 21:00 : Left Left L2 R1 Right Square Square L1 L2 X

: Left Left L2 R1 Right Square Square L1 L2 X Always midnight : Square L1 R1 Right X Up L1 Left Left

: Square L1 R1 Right X Up L1 Left Left Pedestrians beat CJ : Down Up Up Up X R2 R1 L2 L2

: Down Up Up Up X R2 R1 L2 L2 Pedestrians shoot CJ : X L1 Up Square Down X L2 Triangle Down R1 L1 L1

: X L1 Up Square Down X L2 Triangle Down R1 L1 L1 Pedestrians hate each other : Down Left Up Left X R2 R1 L2 L1

: Down Left Up Left X R2 R1 L2 L1 Armed pedestrians : R2 R1 X Triangle X Triangle Up Down

: R2 R1 X Triangle X Triangle Up Down Recruited pedestrians (guns) : Down Square Up R2 R2 Up Right Right Up

: Down Square Up R2 R2 Up Right Right Up Recruited pedestrians (bazooka) : R2 R2 R2 X L2 L1 R2 L1 Down X

: R2 R2 R2 X L2 L1 R2 L1 Down X Gang everywhere : Left Right Right Right Left X Down Up Square Right

: Left Right Right Right Left X Down Up Square Right Gang control the street: L2 Up R1 R1 Left R1 R1 R2 Right Down

L2 Up R1 R1 Left R1 R1 R2 Right Down Revolt mode : L2 Right L1 Triangle Right Right R1 L1 Right L1 L1 L1

: L2 Right L1 Triangle Right Right R1 L1 Right L1 L1 L1 Elvis impersonator everywhere : L1 Circle Triangle L1 L1 Square L2 Up Down Left

: L1 Circle Triangle L1 L1 Square L2 Up Down Left Prostitutes pay CJ : Right L2 L2 Down L2 Up Up L2 R2

: Right L2 L2 Down L2 Up Up L2 R2 Beach party theme : Up Up Down Down Square Circle L1 R1 Triangle Down

: Up Up Down Down Square Circle L1 R1 Triangle Down Ninja theme : XX Down R2 L2 Circle R1 Square Circle

: XX Down R2 L2 Circle R1 Square Circle BDSM theme : Square Right Square Square L2 X Triangle X Triangle

: Square Right Square Square L2 X Triangle X Triangle Joking theme : Triangle Triangle L1 Square Square Circle Square Down Circle

: Triangle Triangle L1 Square Square Circle Square Down Circle Campaign theme # 1 : L1 L1 R1 R1 L2 L1 R2 Down Left Up

: L1 L1 R1 R1 L2 L1 R2 Down Left Up Campaign theme # 2 : L1 L1 R1 R1 L2 L1 R2 Down Left Up

: L1 L1 R1 R1 L2 L1 R2 Down Left Up Tank : Circle Circle L1 Circle Circle Circle L1 L2 R1 Triangle Circle Triangle

: Circle Circle L1 Circle Circle Circle L1 L2 R1 Triangle Circle Triangle Hunter : Circle X L1 Circle Circle L1 Circle R1 R2 L2 L1 L1

: Circle X L1 Circle Circle L1 Circle R1 R2 L2 L1 L1 Hydra : Triangle Triangle Square Circle X L1 L1 Down Up

: Triangle Triangle Square Circle X L1 L1 Down Up Tank truck : R1 Up Left Right R2 Up Right Square Right L2 L1 L1

: R1 Up Left Right R2 Up Right Square Right L2 L1 L1 Hotring Racer # 1: R1 Circle R2 Right L1 L2 XX Square R1

R1 Circle R2 Right L1 L2 XX Square R1 Hotring Racer #2 : R2 L1 Circle Right On Circle R2

: R2 L1 Circle Right On Circle R2 Bloodring Banger : Down R1 Circle L2 L2 X R1 L1 Left Left

: Down R1 Circle L2 L2 X R1 L1 Left Left Dozer : R2 L1 L1 Right Right Up Up X L1 Left

: R2 L1 L1 Right Right Up Up X L1 Left Trashmaster: Circle R1 Circle R1 Left Left R1 L1 Circle Right

Circle R1 Circle R1 Left Left R1 L1 Circle Right Stretch : R2 Up L2 Left Left R1 L1 Circle Right

: R2 Up L2 Left Left R1 L1 Circle Right Romero : Down R2 Down R1 L2 Left R1 L1 Left Right

: Down R2 Down R1 L2 Left R1 L1 Left Right Rancher : Up Right Right L1 Right Up Square L2

: Up Right Right L1 Right Up Square L2 Caddy : Circle L1 On R1 L2 X R1 L1 Circle X

: Circle L1 On R1 L2 X R1 L1 Circle X Quad : Left Left Down Down Up Up Square Circle Triangle R1 R2

: Left Left Down Down Up Up Square Circle Triangle R1 R2 Stuntplane : Circle Up L1 L2 Down R1 L1 L1 Left Left X Triangle

: Circle Up L1 L2 Down R1 L1 L1 Left Left X Triangle Monster : Right Up R1 R1 R1 Down Triangle Triangle X Circle L1 L1

: Right Up R1 R1 R1 Down Triangle Triangle X Circle L1 L1 Vortex : Triangle Triangle Square Circle X L1 L2 Down Down

: Triangle Triangle Square Circle X L1 L2 Down Down Machines explode : R2 L2 R1 L1 L2 R2 Square Triangle Circle Triangle L2 L1

: R2 L2 R1 L1 L2 R2 Square Triangle Circle Triangle L2 L1 All cars with the NOS : Left Triangle R1 L1 Up Square Triangle Down Circle L 2L1 L1

: Left Triangle R1 L1 Up Square Triangle Down Circle L 2L1 L1 Difficult maneuverability : Triangle R1 R1 Left R1 L1 R2 L1

: Triangle R1 R1 Left R1 L1 R2 L1 Flying boats : R2 Circle On L1 Right R1 Right On Square Triangle

: R2 Circle On L1 Right R1 Right On Square Triangle Flying cars : Square Down L2 Up L1 Circle Up X Left

: Square Down L2 Up L1 Circle Up X Left Car on the water : Right R2 Circle R1 L2 Square R1 R2

: Right R2 Circle R1 L2 Square R1 R2 Green traffic lights : Right R1 Up L2 L2 Left R1 L1 R1 R1

: Right R1 Up L2 L2 Left R1 L1 R1 R1 Aggressive traffic : R2 Circle R1 L2 Left R1 L1 R2 L2

: R2 Circle R1 L2 Left R1 L1 R2 L2 All pink vehicles : Circle L2 Down R1 Left X R1 L1 Right Circle

: Circle L2 Down R1 Left X R1 L1 Right Circle All black vehicles : Circle L2 On R1 Left X R1 L1 Left Circle

: Circle L2 On R1 Left X R1 L1 Left Circle Vehicles as a tank : L1 L2 L2 Up Down Down Up R1 R2 R2

: L1 L2 L2 Up Down Down Up R1 R2 R2 Cars floating in the air : Square R2 Down Down Left Down Left Left L2 X

: Square R2 Down Down Left Down Left Left L2 X Invisible cars : Triangle L1 Triangle R2 Square L1 L1

: Triangle L1 Triangle R2 Square L1 L1 Shoddy vehicles around : L2 Right L1 Up X L1 L2 R 2R1 L1 L1 L1

: L2 Right L1 Up X L1 L2 R 2R1 L1 L1 L1 Sports vehicles around : Up L1 R1 Up Right Up X L2 X L1

: Up L1 R1 Up Right Up X L2 X L1 Country vehicles around : L1 L1 R1 R1 L2 L1 R2 Down Left Up

: L1 L1 R1 R1 L2 L1 R2 Down Left Up Nitro on taxis # 1 : On X Triangle X Triangle X Square R2 Right

: On X Triangle X Triangle X Square R2 Right Nitro on taxis # 2 : Up Left Left Down Square Circle L1 L1 L2 R1 R2

: Up Left Left Down Square Circle L1 L1 L2 R1 R2 Maximum Vehicle Ability: Square L2 X R1 L2 L2 Left R1 Right L1 L1 L1

Cheats GTA San Andreas on PC

Here are all the tricks for the version PC from GTA San Andreas, they must be typed directly on Keyboard

Armor, life and $ 250,000 : HESOYAM

: HESOYAM Infinite health : BAGUVIX

: BAGUVIX Infinite freediving ability : CVWKXAM

: CVWKXAM Muscles to the max : JYSDSOD / BUFFMEUP

: JYSDSOD / BUFFMEUP Fat to the max : BTCDBCB

: BTCDBCB Muscles and fat to a minimum : KVGYZQK

: KVGYZQK Mega jump : LFGMHAL / KANGAROO

: LFGMHAL / KANGAROO Compared to the maximum : OGXSDAG / WORSHIPME

: OGXSDAG / WORSHIPME Sex appeal to the max : EHIBXQS / HELLOLADIES

: EHIBXQS / HELLOLADIES Powerful punch : IAVENJQ

: IAVENJQ Never hungry : AEDUWNV

: AEDUWNV Adrenaline mode : MUNASEF

: MUNASEF Suicide : GOODBYECRUELWORLD

: GOODBYECRUELWORLD Huge jumps on bikes : JHJOECW

: JHJOECW Weapons 1 : LXGIWYL

: LXGIWYL Weapons 2 : KJKSZPJ

: KJKSZPJ Weapons 3 : UZUMYMW

: UZUMYMW Unlimited ammo : FULLCLIP / WANRLTW

: FULLCLIP / WANRLTW Weapon level max : NCSGDAG / PROFESSIONALKILLER

: NCSGDAG / PROFESSIONALKILLER Viewfinder on vehicles : OUIQDMW / OUICDMW

: OUIQDMW / OUICDMW Parachute : AIYPWZQP

: AIYPWZQP Jetpack : YECGAA / ROCKETMAN

: YECGAA / ROCKETMAN Never wanted : AEZAKMI

: AEZAKMI Suspect +2 stars : OSRBLHH

: OSRBLHH Sought after with 6 stars : LJSPQK

: LJSPQK Reset wanted level : ASNAEB

: ASNAEB Serene : ICIKPYH

: ICIKPYH Sunny : AFZLLQLL

: AFZLLQLL Cloudy weather # 1: ALNSFMZO

ALNSFMZO Cloudy # 2 : AUIFRVQS

: AUIFRVQS Foggy : CFVFGMJ

: CFVFGMJ Storm : MGHXYRM

: MGHXYRM Sand storm : CWJXUOC

: CWJXUOC Very fast clock : YSOHNUL

: YSOHNUL Fast play : PPGWJHT

: PPGWJHT Slow play : LIYOAAY

: LIYOAAY Always 21:00 : OFVIAC

: OFVIAC Always midnight : XJVSNAJ

: XJVSNAJ Pedestrians beat CJ 1 : BAGOWPG

: BAGOWPG Pedestrians shoot at CJ 2 : BGLUAWML

: BGLUAWML Pedestrians hate each other : AJLOJYQY

: AJLOJYQY Armed pedestrians : FOOOXFT

: FOOOXFT Recruited pedestrians (guns) : SJMAHPE

: SJMAHPE Recruited pedestrians (bazooka) : ZSOXFSQ

: ZSOXFSQ Gang everywhere : MROEMZH

: MROEMZH Gang control the street : BIFBUZZ

: BIFBUZZ Revolt mode : IOJUFZN

: IOJUFZN Elvis impersonator everywhere: ASBHGRB

ASBHGRB Beach party theme : CIKGCGX

: CIKGCGX Ninja theme : AFPHULTL / NINJATOWN

: AFPHULTL / NINJATOWN BDSM theme : BEKKNQV

: BEKKNQV Joking theme : PRIEBJ / CRAZYTOWN

: PRIEBJ / CRAZYTOWN Campaign theme # 1 : BMTPWHR

: BMTPWHR Machines explode : CPKTNWT

: CPKTNWT All cars with the NOS : COXEFGU / SPEEDFREAK

: COXEFGU / SPEEDFREAK Difficult maneuverability : PGGOMOY

: PGGOMOY Flying boats: AFSNMSMW / FLYINGFISH

AFSNMSMW / FLYINGFISH Flying cars: RIPAZHA

RIPAZHA Cars floating in the air : BUBBLECARS

: BUBBLECARS Green traffic lights : ZEIIVG

: ZEIIVG Aggressive traffic : YLTEICZ

: YLTEICZ All pink vehicles : LLQPFBN

: LLQPFBN All black vehicles : IOWDLAC

: IOWDLAC Vehicles as a tank : JCNRUAD

: JCNRUAD Invisible cars : WHEELSONLYPLEASE

: WHEELSONLYPLEASE Shoddy vehicles around : EVERYONEISPOOR

: EVERYONEISPOOR Sports vehicles around : EVERYONEISRICH

: EVERYONEISRICH Country vehicles around : FVTMNBZ / BMTPWHR

: FVTMNBZ / BMTPWHR Nitro on taxis : VKYPQCF

: VKYPQCF Maximum vehicle skill : GUSNHDE

: GUSNHDE Tank : AIWPRTON

: AIWPRTON Hunter : OHDUDE

: OHDUDE Hydra: JUMPJET

JUMPJET Tanker: AMOMHRER

AMOMHRER Hotring Racer # 1 : PDNEJOH

: PDNEJOH Hotring Racer # 2 : VPJTQWV

: VPJTQWV Bloodring Banger : CQZIJMB

: CQZIJMB Dozer : EEGCYXT

: EEGCYXT Trashmaster : UBHYZHQ

: UBHYZHQ Stretch : KRIJEBR

: KRIJEBR Romero : AQTBCODX

: AQTBCODX Rancher : JQNTDMH

: JQNTDMH Caddy : RZHSUEW

: RZHSUEW Quad : AKJJYGLC

: AKJJYGLC Stuntplane : URKQSRK

: URKQSRK Monster: AGBDLCID

AGBDLCID Vortex: KGGGDKP