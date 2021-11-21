GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition a disaster, Rockstar apologizes and ‘gives’ the three original versions Eurogamer.it

Remember what happened with the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition? An official statement has finally arrived from Rockstar Games.

The company apologizes for the “unexpected” technical problems, and tries to make amends by putting the three original GTA 3s, Vice City and San Andreas back into his digital store for PC, also giving away a copy to anyone who has purchased and will purchase (until June 2022) the new Trilogy. This offer, however, is valid for the PC users only.

“The Grand Theft Auto Series” Rockstar writes on his site, “It is as important to us as it is to fans around the world. The updated versions of these three classics have not come out in a state that reaches our quality standards, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy? The Definitive Edition. https://t.co/YP4pkOLQmG pic.twitter.com/AsfYPuMI0d – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 19, 2021

Rockstar then continues by writing that in the next few days the first updates will begin to arrive, and that over time all the various updates will contribute to making the trilogy what it should always have been, reaching “the level of quality it deserves”.

“We want to thank everyone once again for their patience and understanding as we work on these updates to make sure these games reach everyone’s understandably high standards.” Do Rockstar’s words convince you? What do you think of the decision to make the three original games available for free for PC users only?

Source: Eurogamer.net