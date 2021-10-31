GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been in development for over two years – Nerd4.life

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the collection that includes remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas is in development at Grove Street Games studios since over two years, according to the firm’s CEO.

A few days ago Rockstar Games finally announced the release date of the collection, presented the first official trailer and unveiled the first details of the awaited GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, thanks to which we learned that the collection was made by Grove Street Games.

Studio CEO Thomas Williamson recently posted a post on LinkedIn stating that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been in the works for over two years.

The post from the CEO of Grove Street Games, the studio that made GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Rather long times considering that we are talking about a re-edition, but all in all justified by the extent of this restoration operation, a middle way between a classic remaster and a remake.

In fact, the developers of Grove Street Game have not limited themselves to pumping the framerate and raising the resolution, but have adapted the game with the help ofUnreal Engine and made numerous changes to the graphics sector, for example by introducing a new lighting system, enriching the scenarios with new elements and updating the polygonal models of characters, weapons, vehicles and much more. Several gameplay changes have also been introduced, such as updated and GTA V-style controls, as well as some particularly welcome goodies, such as the ability to restart a failed mission immediately, without having to manually return to the starting point.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available starting from11 November 2021 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with iOS and Android versions arriving in the first half of 2022. From December 7, it will also be possible to purchase the physical edition collection for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox platforms.