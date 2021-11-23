GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes an incomplete VR mode – Nerd4.life

Apparently within the game files of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition there is one incomplete VR mode.

The discovery was shared by Rockstar Intel’s Ben Turpin with a Twitter video that you can see in the post below. On the surface it is a first person mode, a bit like that of GTA 5, but to activate it on PC you have to use the command “GTA.VR.1” in the debug menu, which suggests that it is a function Grove Street Games was working on with virtual reality headsets in mind.

Turpin claims that while incomplete, this first-person mode works pretty well, it just needs some tweaking when it comes to collisions. The feature is hidden in the game files of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and to activate it you need to use mods and access the debug menu. In short, it is a bit more complicated to use than the tricks.

Maybe this VR or first person mode will one day be completed and implemented through an update, although it is probably better not to hope too much, given that for the moment the priority of Rockstar Games is to fix the numerous technical problems of GTA as soon as possible. : The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Staying on the subject, an image of GTA 6 may be hidden within the collection.