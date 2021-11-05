GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: new images from the Xbox Store – Nerd4.life

Tech

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: new images from the Xbox Store

There are just a few days left until the launch of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a collection that includes remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas for PC and current generation consoles. To pass the wait here is one new series of images, published a few hours ago from the Xbox Store.

With the hope of being able to see a real gameplay video of the trilogy (for now Rockstar has only shared a short trailer that compares the original games with the remasters), for the moment we have to settle for six new shots, two for each game of the collection.

In the meantime, Rockstar Games has announced that the preload of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for Xbox and Nintendo Switch, while in a few hours it will also activate on PS4 and PS5. PC players, on the other hand, will have to wait directly for the game to launch.

We remind you that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC starting from11 November in digital version. The physical edition for PS4, Switch and Xbox platforms will hit stores on December 7th.

The collection includes remastered versions of three great classics from the series, polished with the use of the Unreal Engine, a new lighting system, revised polygon models and much more. Also on the gameplay side there are many new features, such as GTA V-style controls, the selection wheel for weapons and radio stations and the ability to restart a mission immediately after failing it.

