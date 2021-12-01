GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, physical edition postponed – Nerd4.life

L’physical edition from GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition it was postponed. Previously scheduled for December 7, the retail versions for PS4, Xbox Series X / Xbox One will be available from Friday December 17, while the one for Nintendo Switch will arrive in the first months of 2022.

The announcement came directly from Rockstar Games, which announced the postponement of the physical edition of the collection on Twitter.

In the case of the PlayStation and Xbox versions this is not a particularly long postponement, in fact we are only talking about ten more days and in any case before the holidays, so there is plenty of time to add the collection among the gifts to be placed under the ‘Christmas tree. The Nintendo Switch players will instead be disappointed, given that the collection will not only not arrive before the months of 2022, but in fact at the moment there is not even a certain release date.

In the meantime, just a few hours ago Rockstar Games released GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Update 1.03 for all platforms, with the exception of Nintendo Switch, which again will have to wait a little longer than the others. platforms. The patch resolves over 100 problems including bugs, sudden crashes and typos in signage and signage.