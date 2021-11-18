GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the review

Difficult to start writing the review of the GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition with this bitterness in the mouth. I feel hurt, I admit, and probably you too. We were ready to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of GTA III all together, to rub our hands at the idea of ​​replaying together with Claude, Tommy and JC, perhaps with a polished graphics. Instead we had to settle for the version Wish of our dreams and their promises.

Big Trouble in Liberty City The new lighting of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition behaves in some ways very well, but in some cases the image is simply too dark to remain legible It happens to miss a remastered, not to believe it enough. How many have we seen worse than the original? The difference is that in this case we are not talking about any game, GTA is a cultural phenomenon, nor of any occasion, given the very important anniversary. With the necessary differences, playing with these new versions was like seeing a work of art scarred, the Mona Lisa being ridiculed with a mustache. We cannot know what went wrong, but the modest result is now before everyone’s eyes. But we don’t want to call it disaster, because in reality there is something good in it GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but maybe that’s the thing that angers the most. For half, the work done is even very good: we see that we have not limited ourselves to pilfering what has already been done by the modders, we note the presence of an apparent cure that at least in GTA III improves, and a lot, the original product. The third GTA is undoubtedly the one that comes out best from this remastered, after all it was also the one that had the least to lose in terms of graphic detail.

Layers of imprecision The main avenue of Vice City has definitely improved, as has the general look of the city, a shame for a series of naiveties that heavily undermine the atmosphere It is by continuing to play that more and more smudges emerge, one becomes evident sloppiness that we certainly would not have expected from one of the richest and most talented software houses ever, which has made a name for itself for the obsessive attention to detail. The three games are plagued by rather large problems that are unlikely to be solved in a couple of updates: overlapping textures, a new lighting system that gives so much but removes in equal measure, poorly written signs and polygonal models that tend to take poses. unnatural if not downright shapeless. To these are added a lot of bugs that, in the best cases, they made us smile and in the worst cases prevented us from playing: with Vice City on PS5 it was a continuous crash, in GTA III we fell with the car inside the map a dozen times, and what counts is the oddities of the NPCs we’ve witnessed. Fortunately, these types of problems are easier to solve and once they are out of the way they should at least give us back the pleasure of continuing to play.

The best of the past, the worst of the present Pictures you can hear … It is as if the work on this GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition started with a missile and then along the way all the parts slowly realized that it was not going to be a walk at all, especially for the small software house who had been entrusted with the task. This is the only possible explanation for such fluctuating quality, for a product that gets it right as many as it gets wrong. A damage for everyone, for those who could not wait to relive the three adventures at their peak and for those who knew Rockstar and its games later, and were only waiting for an opportunity like this to discover the first time. the origin of a blockbuster like GTA. A reckless operation since playing it again is like a sort of history lesson on game design applied to open worlds, therefore interesting regardless. Also, not without some surprise, we must admit that the three games remain extremely fun, in addition to bringing to light a gameplay that pushes on interaction and creativity and has not yet had to yield anything to the cinematic ambitions of subsequent titles. It is in these three games that the nature sandbox it is more prominent, where for each mission you can come up with a solution of your own, to proudly show off to friends. Masterpieces that have made history, nothing less, but here treated as minor video games.