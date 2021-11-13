GTA Trilogy is no longer for sale on PC, what’s going on?

As you have surely read, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition had major problems on PC due to the Rockstar Games proprietary launcher, the only client on which players could purchase the package. Let’s talk about the past because at the moment it is not possible in any way to proceed with the purchase of the trilogy on PC.

In fact, visiting the official page of the PC version of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition on the web version of the Rockstar Games store the following message is displayed:

“This game is not available in your country or region.”

Since there is no country in which the game is currently for sale on PC, it is clear that the software house has decided to temporarily remove the product waiting to propose a definitive solution to the problem that is afflicting the client’s servers. This is also added to the numerous complaints about the quality of the remastered of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, which according to users who have tried it has poor optimization and a series of technical problems so serious as to ruin the gaming experience. .

While waiting for the company to publish a corrective patch on consoles and restore the situation on PC, we remind you that the dataminers have found the missing songs of the GTA Trilogy among the game files.