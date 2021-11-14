GTA Trilogy like Cyberpunk 2077? Refund requests are raining, users vote at 0.5 – Nerd4.life

GTA The Trilogy: Definitive Edition it just seems to represent a new case in style Cyberpunk 2077, at least as regards the launch, given that the elements in common between the two situations are different, including the numerous ones refund requests by users and the very low grade assigned by them on Metacritic.

In numerical terms, it seems to be even worse than CD Projekt RED’s game, but we must also evaluate how the importance of production is very different between one and the other.

GTA III Definitive Edition, a scene from the game

However, they are found to be different elements in common: in both cases, for example, developers and publishers have had a certain reluctance to show the gameplay of the various versions before the release, moreover various technical problems have led to the direct elimination of one of the versions from the market (the PlayStation version for Cyberpunk 2077, the PC one for GTA Trilogy).

According to various evaluations, such as the editorial by Paul Tassi on Forbes, the launch of GTA Trilogy would still be a case worse compared to Cyberpunk 2077: while the latter had at least a remarkably ambitious goal, the GTA trilogy was supposed to be a simple remaster and it turned out to be a technical disaster anyway.

Furthermore, the presence of the game only in digital format on PC actually prevents all buyers of the title in this version from being able to access it, considering that Rockstar Games has removed it from its Launcher waiting to fix the various files that need to be deleted, including probably the infamous Hot Coffee which is always present.

All this has led the game to have a user rating of less than 1 on Metacritic in all versions, with a particularly aggressive review bombing ranging from 0.5 on the Xbox and PC versions to 0.9 on the PS5. In the meantime, requests for reimbursement from users are raining, waiting to understand precisely the extent of the damages suffered by Rockstar Games and Take Two also in commercial terms, although the reputation of the series is hardly compromised that much.