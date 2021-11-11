Tech

GTA Trilogy removed from PlayStation Store on launch day, here’s why

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition is not available on the PlayStation Store and many are wondering why, as today is day one, the day that Rockstar Games will unlock access for digital copies.

As reported by VGC, Rockstar Games has removed Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition from PlayStation Store because apparently many players in Australia, UK and New Zealand have managed to play ahead of time, starting at midnight local time while the official release is scheduled for 16:00 Italian time.

It’s not entirely clear how this happened but apparently many of those who pre-ordered Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition they managed to play many hours early and Rockstar Games preferred to remove the pre-order page from PlayStation Store to prevent other players from exploiting this bug.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition is available from 4pm today on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Have you already seen the video that compares GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas with the original versions?

