GTA Trilogy, Rockstar Games gives us a gift a few days after launch

GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now about to arrive, reviving the three great classics released in the early 2000s.

The improved, revised and corrected version of the trilogy released at the beginning of the century on PlayStation 2 will in fact return to the market on 11 November, or next Thursday.

This new edition of the Grand Theft Auto 128-bit will also receive a port on the Nintendo Switch console that promises to be pretty good.

Not to mention that a few days ago various high-level developers explained why the “old” GTA III it is for them the most important chapter of all time.

Now, a few days after the launch, Rockstar Games has communicated through its social channels that it wants to do a small “gift” to all fans from GTA.

On Giphy, the American publisher has in fact made available an avalanche of animated GIFs dedicated precisely to GTA Trilogy, taken from all three chapters included in the compilation.

If you want to take a look at the material offered by Rockstar, just click on this address.

A little below, a small taste, so that we do not miss anything:

The dimensions for each of the remastered games have also been unveiled recently, apparently a whole lot bigger than the original editions.

But that’s not all: two chapters of the trilogy will arrive on both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now, making the offer even more intriguing.

