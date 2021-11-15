‘GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition not the new Cyberpunk 2077, much worse’ • Eurogamer.it

Yesterday, Cyberpunk 2077 started going trending on social media and, surprise, it wasn’t because of any new updates. Rather, because the players were confronting the disastrous launch of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, with the release of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the biggest disappointments for fans.

However, there are those who think that the launch of the GTA collection is even worse than that of Cyberpunk 2077. Paul Tassi of Forbes writes: “to me, this is actually an insult to Cyberpunk 2077, because what we’re seeing with the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is worse“.

“Cyberpunk did not meet the high expectations, as it lacked many features, had problems with artificial intelligence and a host of bugs at launch. It wasn’t the game that was promised, although over time many fans found they could have fun anyway, and opinions softened a bit a year later.“.

“So why am I saying that what’s happening with GTA Definitive Edition is worse?“

“Cyberpunk 2077 was attempting to create a new RPG and surpass the beloved The Witcher 3. GTA Definitive Edition was simply remastering a bunch of old games, a seemingly much simpler task, and it was all so terribly wrong.“.

“There is the breadth of poor performance to consider. The PC version of Cyberpunk worked and looked really great, even at launch. Xbox Series X and PS5 playing converted last-gen versions were also fine. On the base PS4 and Xbox One, there were pretty bad versions instead. But GTA Definitive Edition? All versions, all six, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch perform poorly for most gamers. People have commented that somehow PS3 performed GTA 5 better than a PS5 with GTA 3. How is this going on?“

“The problem with Cyberpunk was that it leaned too much on the PC version and ignored the consoles. The problem with Rockstar is that they have hired a mobile studio to remaster these three games mainly based on a mobile port and, consequently, the hardware does not matter because the software has so many problems.“.

“Finally, perhaps the worst aspect of all of this, is the fact that Rockstar spent some time finding player-made remaster mods and taking them offline, and then stopped selling the original versions of the games, paving the way for this remaster that it’s even worse. It was a terrible move and fans are rightfully criticizing them for it now, given the state of the game“.

“These are three of the most popular and beloved games in the history of the industry. They deserved proper care and attention for a quality remaster. And what they did is not in line with what Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick said in March about taking the time. necessary to make remasters correctly“.

“Cyberpunk 2077 has had its problems, but I think what’s happening with GTA Definitive Edition is clearly worse given the context and how much easier the task should have been. We will see what fixes are implemented, but the whole enterprise could be irreparably damaged“, concludes the journalist.

Source: Forbes.