GTA Trilogy, the dimensions of the maps are truly absurd

If you wanted a reason to buy the GTA Trilogy Rockstar gives you a big one: the size of the maps.

The comparison made it up Twitter with the PlayStationSize account that has taken the time to collect the data and thus make our jaws drop. Because compared to the original editions of GTA 3, Vice City And San Andreas, the games included in the version Remaster have grown considerably.

Bad enlarged dimensions of the three games put together, they are not solely due to an improvement aesthetic general, even if most of the extra gigabytes of space come from the look of the games. There will indeed be many things more to do in each chapter. Not only a more beautiful version, then, but also a whole new experience from the point of view of the game.

GTA Trilogy, 5 times bigger than the original

Those of PlayStationSize made a quick comparison between the original versions of the three GTAs contained in the Trilogy and their new version. Each game has increased about five times in weight. For instance, GTA 3 originally weighed 1.5 gigs while it now weighs 5 giga. Vice City, which was already a little bigger, it weighed about 2.5 giga while now it weighs 10.7. But perhaps the one that has undergone the greatest magnification is San Andreas which has gone from just over 3 gigabytes to over 22.

What justifies this magnification? First of all, all the visual improvements: personages And vehicles they were recreated from scratch with a resolution significantly higher, the overall resolution of the game has been pumped up, lighting has landed in the new generation of consoles as well as the system of reflexes and the weather forecast. But there is not only aesthetics to justify all this extra space. And luckily we would say.

Read also -> Xbox makes fun of GOTY: “We want video games!”



Read also -> Nintendo Switch sales, data worry executives

Especially since many were fans of the games and Rockstar to have commented in a way not entirely enthusiastic about the idea of ​​yet another remaster version. So, for all St. Thomas, we also tell you that the work was not just about beauty: they are there in every game around 50 new achievements to unlock, including the “here we go again meme” that you can receive by completing GTA: San Andreas.