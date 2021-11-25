GTA Trilogy, the modders try to restore the original style of the games – Nerd4.life

GTA Trilogy is also causing a lot of discussion on the style graphic, which apparently many users did not like. This is why some modder they are trying to restore that original.

We are therefore witnessing a kind of bizarre path in reverse with respect to the assumptions of the remaster, after modders got to work on improving the rain and other aspects of GTA Trilogy that really weren’t convincing.

At the moment there are already several on Nexusmods mod that work in this sense and that go to restore the look and contents of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Some reintroduce original radio stations, others reproduce the “wasted” animation that fans of the series certainly remember, others still perform a reshade that aims to restore the feeling of the PS2 version of Vice City or the appearance of Tommy Vercetti.

In short, PC users who were not satisfied with the remastering work done by Rockstar Games for GTA Trilogy can turn to the mods to change some aspects of the experience, while on consoles the only one is to wait confidently for the next ones. updates, at least for troubleshooting.

More details in our GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition review.