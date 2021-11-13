GTA Trilogy, what a mess! Fans want refund, Hot Coffee sexy mini-game pops up

Grand Theft Auto – The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition unfortunately it became the protagonist of an extremely troubled launch: the numerous technical problems are negatively affecting the experience of gamers, who – exasperated – are beginning to ask for a refund.

There are on the net numerous angry fans who cannot ignore the bad character models, the inaccurate animations, the interpenetrations, the audio problems and the continuous crashes of the games included in the collection, and that therefore they are asking Rockstar Games for compensation. The company, overwhelmed by complaints, is granting refunds to all those who explicitly request on the support site. The page, at the moment, does not offer a specific section for GTA: The Trilogy, however it is possible to use the cards dedicated to the individual games to make the request.

Chaos on the PC front too: the Rockstar Game Launcher is back online after the initial woes, however does not allow you to purchase GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition for PC. The company temporarily removed the collection from sale because the original package included data that shouldn’t have been there. We are talking about unlicensed music, the complete scripts of the three games (including cut or absent content), the notes of the developers of Rockstar North of the time and even data from San Andreas’s controversial Hot Coffee sexy mini-game, which cost Rockstar a whopping $ 20 million in legal fees. The mini-game (which featured CJ having a sexual relationship with his girlfriend) was not normally accessible in the original version of GTA San Andreas, however already at the time the modders were able to extrapolate the data from the discs for PS2 and Xbox and then propose it again. in the form of mod. Data that apparently even the guys from Groove Street Games, responsible for the work on the Definitive Edition, have forgotten to remove.