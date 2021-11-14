Tech

GTA Trilogy, worst launch of Cyberpunk 2077: the judgment of Forbes

While GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition collects bad ratings on Metacritic for public action, the chaos related to the debut of the collection does not seem to be abating.

Take Two’s policy on mods for the GTA series has recently contributed to aflame, with the company requesting the closure and cancellation of many operations. fan made. A complex situation, which has even seen Rockstar Games block the sale of the PC version of the new GTA Trilogy.

The chaos that arose following Day One of the final version of GTA: San Andreas, GTA: Vice City And GTA III brought to minds of many players the troubled debut of Cyberpunk 2077. An analogy now also evoked by the editors of Forbes, which defined the case of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition like “worse” of what happened with the CD Projekt RED RPG. A severe judgment that Senior Editor Paul Tassi partly bases on the different ambitions of the two projects: “With Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED aimed at the moon and missed the trajectory, while Rockstar aimed at the ground and somehow got the wrong aim anyway.“.

At the moment, Rockstar is working on a corrective patch for GTA Trilogy.

