GTA V on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S removes a couple of transphobic jokes

rock star released just a few weeks ago Grand Theft Auto V in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Sa new version without too many new features, but that brings with it a couple of slight tweaks that had gone unnoticed until now.

Some subtle modifications

Being more concrete, the company has modified a couple of contents that had bothered certain users in the past for being considered transphobic by the community. The most striking one we have in a figure that we can find in the arcade office, in which it could be read that it had “interchangeable genitalia”. Now, it has been changed to another that does not refer to transgender people.

The models still exist in Director Mode at the moment, but their dialogue options have been removed (presumably this means protagonist dialogue lines to these NPCs about using hormones etc are therefore unused now too). PC vs PS5. thanks @SpiderVice for the PC screens. pic.twitter.com/rjkKkMfBtG— Kirsty Cloud (@kirstycloud) April 8, 2022

This is not the only change that has been made of this type, since now the appearance of certain NPCs in various parts of the map, such as the “Drag Queen” has been disabled. That yes, the modeling of this character is still present in the title files and can be used in Director’s Mode, but his lines of dialogue (among which he made reference to the use of hormones) have been completely removed. At the moment, Rockstar has not wanted to comment on it.

GTA V in the new generation

In case you are interested in this new version of the fireproof GTA Vwe recommend that you take a look at the analysis that we dedicate in Vandalwhere we tell you that “whether or not its few improvements justify paying for it again is something that each one must assess for themselves, but if you are one of those who have not yet immersed yourself in Los Santos, here you will find a good excuse to do it at once and discover a game that has made history”.

