GTA VI, Rockstar makes a very important promise to gamers

Rockstar cares about gamers and their products, and that’s why they made a big surprise to gamers for GTA VI.

The announcement of a new chapter in the saga of Rockstar it certainly surprised everyone, in a way. Although many still waiting, since they have passed well 9 years since the launch of GTA V, it now seemed that the American development house wanted to wait a long time before being able to launch a new title. And who knows, maybe it will take a long time before we can finally see this game, but the fact that an official announcement was made has certainly stirred the waters and stimulated the curiosity of many users.

In this sense, however, there are also those who obviously begin to seriously fear for what the launch of the game will be. In recent years, in fact, more and more products are launched on the market that are barely playable on day one. Only after many corrective patches and various fixes is it possible to have the experience that was promised. Think of Cyberpunk 2077, a name that still makes noise and still hurts when we talk about it. And many are hoping that GTA VI will not have these problems.

GTA VI, Rockstar makes a promise to all fans

And usually you wouldn’t be talking about it for a serious and historic brand like Rockstar, which is certainly synonymous with guarantee. However, the latest product launched by the company, that is GTA Trilogy Edition certainly did not shine in terms of cleanliness and precision. On the contrary. Many complained about what appeared to be a patched-up and barely playable edition of three titles that have accompanied gamers around the world for decades.

In this sense, it was Rockstar who reassured everyone by talking about the launch of GTA VI. In an investor meeting, CEO Strauss Zelnick made some very heavy statements. “We are totally focused on quality and we always want to offer the best possible experience “already talking about GTA VI.

Then an admission of guilt: “Sometimes we failand the Trilogy is an example, but now we have solved a lot of problems and more patches will come ”. But, as far as future projects are concerned: “We remain highly focused on quality, and we are extremely confident of all our upcoming releases“. And among the upcoming releases there could be a much anticipated sequel …