GTA VI: What’s happened 10 years since the last version?

“84 years have passed…”

As Rose said in Titanic. After a long time, almost ten years, Rockstar announced that a new Grand Theft Auto will (finally) arrive. The North American developer confirmed this week that in December 2023 it will release a trailer for GTA VI, its successor. Grand Theft Auto 5, The most popular video game in history.

Launch without any doubt gta vI am one of the most anticipated games in the history of video games, and that is why we take the opportunity to remember where we were ten years ago, when GTA V saw the light. What in the world was happening while we were wandering the streets of Los Santos? Let’s travel back in time to 2013 And let’s remember some of the highlights of that year.

Spoiler alert: there are queens, concerts, break-ups, television deaths, and radio hits.

george mario bergoglioArchbishop of Buenos Aires elected Pope 13 March 2013, became the first Latin American Pope in history. Bergoglio adopted the name franciscoIn honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

2. And we had a Colombian Santa

Pope Francis Mother declared a saint laura montoya, Antiochian nun who founded the Congregation of the Missionaries of Mary Immaculate and Saint Catherine of Sienna. Montoya was a defender of indigenous and women’s rights.

3. Queen B came to Medellin

The capital of Antioquia was never the same after the night of September 22, 2013, when Queen Bay (Beyoncé) appeared in a packed Atanasio Girardot.

4. And Justin Bieber came to Bogota to paint graffiti on the 26th

As part of his first performance in the country, the Canadian singer became the hero of controversy by painting graffiti in the Eldorado Avenue neighborhood under the protection of police officers.

5. Monalisa and Volvi a Neser were the most listened to songs in Colombia

According to Deezer’s data, “Monalisa” by Alcilados and “Volvi a Necer” by Carlos Vives were the two songs that defined the Colombian musical landscape.

6. While the world had blurred lines

Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke during their controversial performance of “Blurred Lines” at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on August 25, 2013. Reuters/Lucas Jackson Photo: Reuters – © Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Robin Thicke’s song was a summer hit in 2013, although it was later criticized for its sexually explicit lyrics. The Canadian singer could not repeat his success and was forgotten.

7. Taylor Swift and her love triangle

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris They starred in a love triangle that was followed by media around the world. Swift and Styles dated for a year and then Swift started dating a Scottish DJ. Harris and Swift ended their relationship in 2016.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles: What We Learned from 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

8. And we download Snapchat

selfies They reached another level with the launch of Snapchat, which allowed you to take photos and videos that self-destruct after viewing. This app became one of the most popular applications in the world till now Instagram copied (almost) everything,

9. iPhone 5S was standard

Apple launches the iPhone 5S, the first iPhone with Touch ID, a fingerprint sensor that allows users to unlock the phone with their finger. Touch ID was a major innovation in smartphone security.

10. We danced the Harlem Shake

He Harlem shake, a viral dance that became popular in 2013, involved a group of people starting to dance chaotically while Baauer’s song “Harlem Shake” played. The dance went viral on the Internet and appeared in videos around the world.

Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) – Breaking Bad – Gallery – Photo Credit: Frank Ockenfels/AMC Photo: Frank Ockenfels/AMC

The television series finale starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul was watched by over 10 million people worldwide. Goodbye Jessie.

12. Taste more starks

game of thrones actors

In the final episode of the third season of Game of Thrones, the massacre of the Stark family occurred, one of the most shocking (and viral) scenes on television.

13. And Diomedes went away

diomedis diaz Photo: Archive

And two days before Christmas, the head of the junta died at the age of 56.