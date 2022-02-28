Guadalajara vs. Puebla – Match Report – February 26, 2022

Guadalajara lost a two-goal lead and consummated its third consecutive defeat, against the leader and undefeated in the tournament, Puebla

(Alfredo Olivarez | ESPN)Puebla won 3-2 against Chivas at the Akron Stadium, after Nicolas Larcamón’s team recovered from a deficit of two goals against, came back from the game with the goals of Fernando Aristeguieta, Jordi Cortizo and Guillermo Martínez to remain undefeated and return to the overall leadership of the competition.

Chivas started better and inspired, so a throw-in reached Cristian Calderón, who unloaded the play in the center of the field for Miguel Ponce, and with a long-distance shot he took a smooth, precise shot, and hung the ball in the Antony Silva’s right corner to make it 1-0 in the match.

In an approach by Chivas on the left side, Roberto Alvarado reached the bottom line and assisted with a delayed diagonal, which was used by Jesús Angulo and, with a screen, left Alexis Vega unmarked, who received the ball and shot he scored from Antony Silva for the 2 to 0 on the scoreboard and turned the Akron Stadium grandstands into a party.

In the complementary part, Puebla closed the gap on the scoreboard, after Jordi Cortizo sent a cross that surprised Chivas’ defensive back, and Fernando Aristeguieta entered the area without a mark and with a powerful shot made it 2-1, despite the doubt of Fernando Hernández, who silently reviewed the play through the VAR and ratified the goal for the Strip.

Guadalajara lost a two-goal lead and consummated its third consecutive loss, against tournament leaders and undefeated Puebla. imago7

In a recovery of the ball from Puebla, Kevin Ramírez entered the area and with a delayed diagonal the ball reached the bottom line, so Jordi Cortizo appeared at the second post and pushed the ball to equalize the score with 2 to 2.

Minutes later, Nicolás Larcamón sent Guillermo Martínez onto the field, who responded like a charm with the third goal, finishing off a center from the right by Lucas Maia, with a first-intention shot and a cross to close the scoring with 2 to 3 end.

With this result, Chivas remains with seven units and is placed in seventh place in the general table, their next match will be measured against Atlético de San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras stadium. For its part, Puebla reached 17 points to remain undefeated and return to the overall leadership.