Guadalajara vs Pumas: where to watch the Liga MX 2022 playoff LIVE

the hobby

Mexico City / 08.05.2022 10:24:01





A great match awaits us at the close of the Playoff of the Closing 2022 of Liga MXwhere Chivas hosts Pumas at the Akron Stadium in a duel in which it is to kill or die, because one of these two teams will be out of the league.

The Sacred Flock starts as the favorite to win the series, not only because of the team’s position, but also because in the regular phase they defeated 3-1 the university studentsa dose that wants to repeat the rojiblanco box to sneak into the big party.

However, those led by Andrés Lillini come from a painful defeat in the Concachampions, For this reason, they will try to erase that chapter and seek to get into a league, which will give their fans great joy.

Furthermore, Chivas should not be trusted because in front of them they have a rival who always puts up a fight and when least expected he manages to come from behind to take the duels.

When is the match Chivas vs Pumas of the Liga MX playoff

The Playoff match of Clausura 2022 of Liga MX Come in Chivas Y Cougars will this be Sunday, May 7 at 7:15 p.m. at the Akron Stadium, where the last guest to the quarterfinals will be announced.

Date: Sunday May 8, 2022

Schedule: 7:15 p.m.

Place: Akron Stadium

Where to watch LIVE Chivas vs Pumas of the playoff

The match Chivas vs Pumas of the Liga MX playoff can be seen through the signal Channel 5, TUDN and Afizzionados.

Another option is to follow the match coverage on our digital platforms: www.milenio.com/deportes | FB The Hobby | Twitter @laaficion

ZZM