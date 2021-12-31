Gualtieri cancels the “We Run Rome” marathon

The mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, according to what we learn, has prepared an order to cancel the tenth edition of the “We Run Rome” foot race, scheduled for tomorrow in the streets of the center with over five thousand participants, following a request from the ASL Roma 1 made “in consideration of the current epidemiological conditions” after hearing the opinion of the Spallanzani epidemiological surveillance service. Only today almost three thousand new infections have been registered in Rome.

Approximately six thousand athletes, would leave at 14 from the Baths of Caracalla to develop along a 10-kilometer path between Circus Maximus, Piazza Venezia, Via del Corso, Piazza di Spagna, Piazza del Popolo, the Pincio, Villa Borghese, Via Veneto, Via dei Fori Imperiali and The Colosseum.

In the day the president of the sponsoring company Atleticom, Camillo Franchi Scarselli, had recalled that “the tender was authorized by the bodies in charge in recent days as it was organized in theabsolute compliance with the rules issued by the Government “, while the president of the Italian Athletics Federation, Stefano Mei, he said he was surprised by the position of the ASL: “The road racing events that take place under the aegis of FIDAL – he recalled – are governed by a strict safety protocol, agreed with the authorities in order to protect the health of the participants and of those who, for various reasons, are involved in the organization. We will have to get used to living with the virus, e the practice of sport, precisely because of its ability to support public health, must be protected in all its forms”.