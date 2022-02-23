Guanajuato has 40 new specialists in different branches of medicine – Dependencies Newsletters

Leon, Guanajuato, February 23, 2022.- The State Health Secretariat recognized doctors who have satisfactorily completed their preparation as specialists and subspecialists in hospitals that are the headquarters of the state agency.

This Wednesday, the Secretary of Health, Daniel Díaz Martínez, presented the awards to specialist professors from different branches of medicine in the auditorium of the Regional Hospital of León.

In addition, he made a special recognition to the first generation of doctors who graduate from the subspecialty of medicine for the critically ill and their professors for obtaining fourth place nationally in the 2022 certification exam.

There are 40 graduates of anesthesiology, general surgery, maxillofacial surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, internal medicine, neonatology, pediatrics, radiodiagnosis, traumatology and orthopedics and critical medicine.

Edith Romero Trujillo, one of the internal medicine graduates, pointed out that the first months were complicated when seeing the pain much more closely, but it has been worth it when a patient thanks you for the care received.

“They were years of a lot of work, many people say that we are an excellent generation when entering this residence we always had the humility to help our patients who always were and should be our driving force”.

Efraín Olivos Navarro, director of Education, pointed out that new positions have been opened for resident doctors, they will be rewarded for this great effort because now they are integrated into the workplace with better knowledge to be able to help patients more and more.

The event was attended by the Rector of the León campus, director of the Health Sciences Division and Postgraduate Coordinator; director of the National School of Higher Studies, Leon Unit, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico; director of the León General Hospital, director of the León Center for Comprehensive Mental Health Care, full professors of specialty courses, graduating Resident Physicians.

In his message, the secretary of health, Daniel Díaz, pointed out the need for the development of human capital for specialized medical attention oriented towards the expert management of the most important epidemiological problems, as well as the attention to health risks as a substantive factor for the development of services and medical units.

He exhorted the new specialists to watch over the bioethical principles of their profession and give priority to conserving the very life of patients, you are principles that should never be forgotten, in addition to taking advantage of contributing to the formation of new generations and leaving a legacy of knowledge.

In addition, the training of human resources in health requires educational strategies aimed at the Hospital-School binomial in which there are educational indicators that involve both theoretical and practical activities in educational institutions and clinical activities in the areas of hospitalization, consultation or in the field. .

“If we have one of the best health systems, we have this responsibility to be training the best men and women who will accompany us.”

In Guanajuato, that right to aspire to excel as a medical specialist is respected.

He highlighted the important alliance that has been generated in recent years is the presence of specialists in oral and maxillofacial surgery from the Escuela Nacional de Estudios Superiores campus León (UNAM) in the clinical fields of ISAPEG where they benefit from the technology, infrastructure and human capital, with the intention of broadening and deepening knowledge and skills in the areas of dentistry.

Similarly, continuing Medical Education and the training of health personnel are activities of the utmost importance for ISAPEG hospitals that are headquarters or sub-headquarters of medical specialties, for which teaching, teaching and research activities are daily activities of the hospital binomial. -school, which fosters academic competence, comprehensive training of health personnel, and research activities.