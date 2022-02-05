Guantamano, towards the release of a Saudi prisoner considered the 20th failed hijacker of the 9/11 attacks

Tortured and locked up for 20 years on suspicion of being the twentieth failed hijacker of the September 11, 2001 attacks, he could soon be released from Guantanamo prison. Mohammed al-Qahtani, Saudi citizen. The review commission of the detention center on the island of Cuba unanimously recommended that he be repatriated to a rehabilitation facility for extremists because in Guantanamo cannot receive adequate medical treatment and no longer poses a threat to national security. According to a medical report, the inmate’s mental health condition, now 42, is “significantly compromised”, but he can return to his country because he is able to count on family support and Saudi Arabia’s ability to provide taking care of the case, keeping it under control.

“It’s a long overdue decision,” commented his lawyer Ramzi Kassem: “Despite the seriousness of his illness, Mohammed poses no risk to anyone and needs psychiatric treatment in Saudi Arabia, not to continue his incarceration in Cuba”. Al-Qahtani is one of 39 remaining in the US war prison and could be the first repatriate of 19 for whom relocation has already been recommended. But his imminent release, perhaps as early as March, does not erase the horrors and abuses he has suffered over all these years.

He attempted to enter the US illegally in August 2011 and was captured in Afghanistan in the Battle of Tora Bora the following December. In the 9/11 investigation it was found that Mohamed Atta, the head of the bombers, was supposed to meet him in the US and it was assumed that he was part of the team of terrorists who hijacked the plane headed for the Capitol and crashed in Pennsylvania due to the passenger revolt. But Al-Qahtani was never tried and, classified as dangerous, he was not released even after he was no longer prosecuted in 2008 due to the two months of torture he suffered in Guantanamo in 2002 and 2003: locked up in solitary confinement, stripped naked, shaved, sleep deprived, dehydrated , exposed to the cold, psychologically and sexually humiliated when they made him bark like a dog and dance with a man wearing women’s underwear on his head. He confessed, but then retracted. A brutality that worsened his health conditions, also because as a young man he suffered brain trauma and was diagnosed as schizophrenic. Enough to repeatedly attempt suicide in prison, by hanging himself, cutting his veins and ingesting pieces of glass. “We have inherited a very difficult situation,” admitted in 2009 then Vice President Joe Biden, who as commander in chief reiterated Barack Obama’s commitment to free all Guantanamo detainees. But in this first year only one came out.