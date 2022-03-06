Guarantees accommodation and food for Ukrainians in the DR

The Dominican Government announced that it will guarantee lodging, food, local and international transportation, and telecommunications to Ukrainians who are stranded in the country as a result of the armed conflict that their nation is experiencing.

During a meeting this Friday, the Tourism Office established concrete actions, in the short term, to manage the situation of Ukrainians who were doing tourism in the Dominican Republic at the time of the start of the armed conflict in Ukraine.

As of March 3, the number of Ukrainians remaining in the country amounts to 1,744. Of these, 1,342 are housed in hotels, and 402 in other places.

According to a statement, hotels in Puerto Plata will apply a solidarity rate for 15 days to Ukrainians who are in the country from January 1 to March 2022.

This rate would cover food and lodging expenses and will be covered by the Dominican Government, through the Ministry of Tourism.

On the other hand, the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores) will work together with the hotels that must give out to the Ukrainians who fulfilled their reservation on February 28 to coordinate the transfer processes to Puerto Plata. These transfers will take place between March 4 and 6.

“After 15 days, visitors who have not been able to leave the Dominican Republic will be transferred to the Olympic Village and other shelters, where they will have lodging and food through the Economic Dining Rooms,” the document indicates.

For Ukrainians who have loved ones or other means of accommodation available abroad, the airline TUI undertook to coordinate and cover the costs of humanitarian flights to travel to countries closer to Ukraine, as well as hotel-airport transfers.

This tourist airline is also in a position to partially or totally pay for your temporary stay in the country.

“Currently, three routes are being identified to be included in this initiative. In addition, conversations are being held with other airlines and tour operators to expand departure options,” the note says.

Likewise, the airport authorities are providing facilities to the airlines with the aim of speeding up such transfers.

Migration will extend the validity of the tourist card

On the other hand, the General Directorate of Migration will proceed to extend the validity of the tourist card for 30 days, at no cost to the visitor.

“For those visitors who are in the Dominican Republic and who are staying in other accommodations, different from a hotel and who have entered the country as of January 1, 2022, they must approach the Tourist Destination Management Offices of the Ministry of Tourism, where their status will be validated with a previous list and, if they meet the requirements, they will be transferred to the accommodation designated by the Government for these purposes.

After announcing the measures, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, affirmed that the Dominican State maintains a firm position of solidarity with the residents of Ukraine who are in the Dominican Republic.

“Most of these visitors trusted the tourist attraction and security offered by the Dominican Republic to vacation with their families, and now they should feel equally confident that the country is implementing short and medium-term solutions for their situation”Collado said.

The statement highlights that those Ukrainian nationals who are residing in the Dominican Republic, with a regularized or non-regularized status, do not apply for these solutions, and must follow the procedures established in Dominican law.

It may interest you