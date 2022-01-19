Guarantor for privacy, fine of 26 million euros to Enel for aggressive telemarketing: consumer data used without consent

It amounts to over 26.5 million euros the sanction with which the Guarantor for the privacy has sanctioned Enel Energia for the unlawful treatment of personal data of users for the purpose of telemarketing. The group will also have to comply with national and European legislation on the processing of personal data and report on the initiatives taken. It all started from the hundreds of reports of users complaining of receiving promotional phone calls, also on recorded disk, “in the name and on behalf” of Enel Energia. Thus began the investigations of the Authority that protects the processing of personal data.

The authority found it difficult for users to “be able to exercise their rights” on personal informations and, more generally, “problems deriving from data management as part of the services of energy supply“As the operations carried out in the reserved area of ​​the company website. The Guarantor’s office notes how as the deadline for transition to the approach approaches free market from protected market the telemarketing sector in the energy sector “recorded a clear and worrying increase”. In this case, it emerged during the investigation “a chronic, intense and more and more invasive phenomenon of promotional phone calls unwanted towards reserved users or users registered in the opposition register, in addition to the late or non-response to requests for exercising the rights of access to personal data or opposition to processing for marketing purposes “.

But the sanction is not enough. The Guarantor Authority for the processing of personal data has ordered Enel Energia to “Adapt any data processing carried out by the sales network “so that it occurs” only as a result of promotional contacts on telephone numbers registered and registered with register of operators of communication “and therefore consenting. Enel Energia will then have to make the simpler right of users to oppose promotions unwanted, giving feedback no later than 30 days from the request. Finally, the energy company will have to communicate to the Privacy Guarantor “the initiatives undertaken to comply with the provisions of the provision”.

Enel Energia makes it known that it has “always acted in full compliance with the law, to be stranger to the conduct of ‘unwanted calls’ and to have always applied measures of risk prevention for the management of telephone channels for commercial purposes “. And having found “how the fraudulent phenomenon of the existence of illegal operators – who pretend to be agents of Enel Energia” exposes the same company to “significant damage also in terms of image “. The group claims that “it adopts all technical and organizational measures to ensure full compliance with the regulatory provisions on data protection (GDPR), denouncing in several circumstances the unlawful circulation of personal data used by third parties for unfair commercial practices and providing full cooperation to the institutions involved ”, the note continues. Furthermore, “to prevent the abusive use of one’s name, has telephone sales activities have been discontinued since May 2017 of the contracts giving broad communication to customers. Subsequently, this channel was reopened only to give safety continuity to the sales activities during the pandemic in progress, which affected the possibility of physical meeting with customers. Despite all the reports on which the investigation was based referred to the period in which the company did not make phone calls, the Guarantor decided to impose the sanction, in the absence of evidence and only on the basis of the presumption that the calls came from appointed operators from Enel, for the sole fact that the telephone operators had declared this ”, the company affirms.