Guardia di Finanza searches Covisoc headquarters

New searches of the Finance Police relating to the investigation into capital gains of Italian football and in the specific case of Inter. As reported by the Ansa agency, in fact, the economic and financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Milan went on Tuesday morning to the offices of the Covisoc at the Federcalcio headquarters in Rome in Via Allegri, as part of the investigation by the Milan Public Prosecutor who investigates the capital gains made by the Nerazzurri club.

In particular, the Gdf acquired from Covisoc the report on 62 suspicious transactions between 2019 and 2021 concerning the transfer of players from a number of Italian teams, including the Nerazzurri, but also Juventus and Naples . The measure follows another blitz that occurred just under two months ago, on 21 December, when the same Guardia di Finanza had directly searched the headquarters of Inter as well as the Milanese offices of Lega Serie A.

Capital gains Inter, the two-year period 2017-2019 is investigated

The ongoing investigation concerns the capital gains made by Inter in the period 2017-2019 and in particular alleged irregularities in relation to the transactions that led to the exchanges of about ten players between Inter and other clubs in the two-year period that ended under the magnifying glass for a lap of about 90 million euros of capital gains. The Covisoc report, drawn up in 2021 and already transmitted to the Federal Prosecutor of the FIGC, will be acquired and will end up in the proceedings of the investigation concerning Inter and conducted by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli and by the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi for the hypothesis of forgery in balance.

Capital gains Inter, business under investigation

Among the suspicious operations those involving the Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu and the attacker Andrea Pinamonti, exchanged with Genoa for capital gains of 7.7 million and 19 million respectively, in addition to those relating to Primavera players. The same line of investigation had led Juventus to the registration in the register of suspects, as well as the Juventus club, among others, the president Andrea Agnelli and the former sporting director Fabio Paratici.