Guardian, Isis members with false passports point to the US and the EU – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 31 – False passports and visas that allow entry to European Union countries, the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom: a rapidly growing online criminal activity that allows many people connected to ISIS to leave Syria and move abroad. This is revealed by an investigation by the British newspaper Guardian, underlining that trafficking represents a risk to the security of the countries where these extremists manage to enter.



The newspaper talks about one of these clandestine networks, run by an Uzbek with ties to Islamic extremism who from Turkey, where he lives, offers passports almost indistinguishable from authentic ones for $ 15,000. In at least ten cases that the Guardian has come to know, people who have illegally entered Turkey from Syria have taken planes to Istanbul airport using false documents.



Sellers of counterfeit passports say the most popular destination is the European Union, but in two cases, holders of fake Russian documents have traveled from Istanbul to Mexico and from there to the United States. Other countries where the extremists intend to enter are Niger, Mauritania, Ukraine and Afghanistan. The Uzbek business is so booming that it recently opened a channel on Telegram called ‘Istanbul Global Consulting’. Responding in chat to a Guardian reporter posing as a potential customer, the man replied: “I don’t ask people which group they belong to. I work with everyone.



It is not my job to understand who is malicious and who is not.



That should be done by the security services “. (ANSA).

