Guardian raises money to adopt boy found in garbage in Haiti

(CNN) — Jimmy Amisial was walking through Gonaives, Haiti on his way to a New Year’s Eve party to celebrate 2018 when he saw a large crowd and walked over.

“I got to the place where people were making noise and I saw a baby,” said Amisial, 22 at the time, while visiting his homeland on a break from school in Texas. “I was in a garbage heap crying and there wasn’t a single soul who wanted to do anything about it.”

While locals were afraid to touch the baby because they feared the child was cursed or evil, Amisial said, he nervously picked it up.

“He had no clothes on. He had fire ants crawling on his body because he had been there for a couple of hours. When I picked him up, he immediately stopped crying.”

A bond was formed and now, more than four years later, Amisial is trying to make paternity official by formally adopting the child he hasn’t let go of since that night.

“When I woke up that day I didn’t know my life was going to change forever,” Amisial told CNN.

Granted temporary custody

The night he found the boy, Amisial took him to the home of his mother, Elicie Jean, who was shocked that her son left for a party and returned with a 3-month-old baby.

“While cleaning him up, we noticed he had some fire ant bites and an allergic reaction, so we used a lotion to help stop the pain,” Amisial said.

She called police to report what she had found and kept the baby overnight while police investigated the case, as authorities suggested, she said.

The next day, a judge showed up at his mother’s house to ask her if she wanted temporary custody of the child, since no one had come forward to claim it, according to Amisial.

“After you asked me that question, I spent many sleepless nights. I was spinning, but my mom reminded me that things happen for a reason,” Amisial told CNN. “I always wanted to be a part of something great and for me, that was the moment.”

Tens of thousands raised for adoption

After the vacation, Amisial returned to Texas as required by his student visa program, but left the boy in his mother’s care while he continued to support them financially.

A year later, in 2019, Amisial decided to start the process to formally adopt the child he had named Emilio Ángel Jeremías, but he quickly ran into obstacles as the process was costly.

“It wasn’t that easy,” Amisial said. “In Haiti it’s hard to do things from the government. When I started the process it seemed fine, but then they asked me for a lot of money, but I didn’t have the funds.”

Esther Chery, her lawyer in Haiti, told CNN that she has worked with Amisial on the adoption process since 2019.

“What I know for sure is that adoption is very expensive,” Chery said.

All God’s Children International, an adoption agency, estimates that it costs more than $40,000 to adopt a child from Haiti not including airfare, lodging and other fees associated with travel, according to its website.

So in 2020 Amisial decided to take a break from school, where she studied communications, to focus on work so she could save money to adopt Emilio and support her family in Haiti. She works as a part-time landscaper and delivery assistant.

On July 27, he created an online fundraiser to help raise money for Emilio’s adoption fees.

Amisial set a goal of $60,000 and as of Friday morning had raised more than $79,000.

“Love and light on your parenting journey,” said one $20 donor, adding a heart emoji.

Although Amisial exceeded his goal, he told CNN that he plans to use the extra money to finance Emilio’s education and support local orphanages in Haiti. He also dreams of starting his own non-profit organization to help orphans and families in need in his home country.

“He’s such a happy boy”

Amisial says he uses FaceTime to communicate with Emilio several times a week and tries to visit him as often as possible, but unsafe conditions in Haiti over the past year have made that difficult.

Describing Emilio, Amisial said he is fun to be around, now 4 years old, and has a great personality.

“He loves to watch ‘Tom and Jerry’ and he loves to play guitar and sing. He’s a very cheerful kid and loves sports. He plays soccer and basketball. My mom and I had an automatic connection with him. He calls me dad. Although I am his temporary guardian, I consider myself his dad”.

Amisial has a history of helping orphans in his country. He told CNN that he grew up volunteering at local orphanages in Haiti.

During this time he learned English and volunteered on missions, he said. He told CNN that he made several connections through his volunteer work that helped him get accepted to Texas State University.

During her teens, Amisial would create bracelets out of recycled Doritos bags and sell them to raise money for her education and help children in orphanages celebrate their birthdays.

Now 27 years old, Amisial is determined to finish the process of adopting Emilio. She then plans to go back to school and finish her studies.

“I want him to be happy. I want to teach her to love and I want her to know that even though she was left alone, she is not alone.”

Etant Dupain contributed to this report.