GUARDIAN, Top footballers of 2021: there is Vlahovic

The extraordinary performances in the last twelve months put an end to it Dusan Vlahovic in another international ranking: this time it is one of the usual year-end rankings of Guardian. In this ranking the historic British newspaper has collected 100 players of the year 2021, putting the Bayern Munich forward in first place Robert Lewandowski and to the second Lionel Messi, thus rewriting the order with respect to the Golden Ball. Scrolling through the names of the champions in the standings, in 57th place we find Vlahovic, Fiorentina striker capable of scoring 33 goals in Italy in the calendar year that is about to end, in addition to those scored with the Serbian national team.

A prestigious position even if not at the fore in a ranking that sees the former Fiorentina Mohamed Salah in third place; the only Italian in the top-10 is Jorginho, while Cristiano Ronaldo is eighth. If Romelu Lukaku is eleventh, only two Azzurri appear in the top twenty: twelfth Gianluigi Donnarumma and seventeenth Federico Chiesa, behind Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane. Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are also behind Pedri, twenty-second and twenty-fourth, while Nicolò Barella is in only one position in front of Masoun Mount: twenty-sixth, while Lautaro Martinez is thirty.