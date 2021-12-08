Guardians of the Galaxy 2 as it ends final scene, sequel

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is the sequel to the insane Marvel adventure directed by James Gunn. Star-studded cast, lots of action and fun, not to mention the soundtrack.

How does Guardians of the Galaxy 2 end and what will happen in the third film with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista? Here is the final scene and the latest sneak peeks on the MCU movie.

How Guardians of the Galaxy ends 2

Ego has an evil plan in mind. He intends to exploit Peter, as he has done with all the children he has disseminated in the universe. Mantis informs Gamora, Drax and Nebula of the Celestial’s plans. The group goes to Peter’s aid. Meanwhile, Rocket, Groot, Yondu and Kraglin also arrive on the planet. It’s open warfare against Star-Lord’s father.

The only way to kill Ego is to reach and destroy the core of the planet. A journey into the bowels of the ground begins, but they are joined by the Sovereign fleet. Rocket creates a bomb and entrusts it to Groot, while Peter uses his powers to distract Ego. The explosion occurs and Ego is killed. Quill loses his powers and would have died were it not for the intervention of Yondu, who sacrifices himself for his “son”. Nebula reconciles with her sister Gamora and sets out to kill Thanos. The Guardians scatter Yondu’s ashes in space, only to be joined by the Ravagers who pay homage to him.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 final scene

After the credits we see Kraglin learn how to control Yondu’s telekinetic arrow. The Ravager Stakar Ogord reunites the old team of the fallen leader. Ayeshameanwhile, he continues to plot his own revenge plan. Create an artificial being to kill the Guardians. His name is Adam. Groot is no longer “baby” and is actually a teenager. He’s in his rebellious phase and on the ship he doesn’t listen to anyone, driving Peter crazy.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 previews

Guardians of the Galaxy 3, James Gunn’s latest film for this franchise, will hit theaters on May 5th 2023. It will be preceded by a Holiday Special at Christmas 2022. The group of space adventurers will also find space in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see Jane Foster, or Natalie Portman, take on the powers of Thor.

As for the plot of the third chapter. One wonders what happened to Gamora after Tony Stark’s snap of fingers? Did she disappear along with Thanos’ allies, despite having betrayed him? She’s dead? Has he returned to his own timeline or is he alongside Peter on the ship?

There will certainly be a way to involve her and Quill will have to work hard to recreate the past alchemy. She has no idea of ​​the experiences lived by her in the future, killed by Thanos. To date, the most important anticipation of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 concerns the certain death of a crucial character. It is difficult to think of Groot again, as well as Gamora, who had already died previously. Mantis may not have that painful impact on audiences hoped for. Excluding the protagonist Peter Quill, only Rocket and Drax remain. The latter is played by Dave Bautista, who said he was tired of such roles. He wants to focus on more demanding films. He is the main candidate and certainly the eventual death of his character would generate a gigantic emotional reaction in the audience.

