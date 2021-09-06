Guardians of the Galaxy 2: Cameo Confirmation | Cinema

Parents of, aka James F. Gunn and Leota Gunn, have been credited inas “Weird Old Man” and “Weird Old Man’s Mistress”

The Gunn spouses appeared in a short cameo set on Earth (precisely during Ego’s deadly expansion on the planet) in the cinecomic directed by their son, as confirmed by James himself on Twitter. And also on Twitter, the director also revealed that many other members of his family appear in the Marvel film.

My brother, his wife and their three children were also right next to mine and were mowed down by Ego. My niece and brother-in-law also took on the role of two killed yellow aliens. And my niece Grace was a pink alien, the first life form Ego encountered. My family loves being killed in my movies.

Here are the director’s tweets:

We remind you that during Disney’s Investor Day (all the details), the film division of the House of Ideas announced the various projects in the pipeline between cinema and TV. On the subject Guardians of the Galaxy it was explained that, during the filming of the third film, a Christmas Special written and directed by James Gunn will also be shot, which will be proposed on Disney + at Christmas 2022, or shortly before the release of the film at the cinema, scheduled for May 5, 2023.

