is back to talk to Comicbook about his farewell to Drax and the Marvel Cinematic Universe with

“This is our third film, we have to close the story“Commented the actor, before adding:

It was a crazy trip with a few bumps here and there. I can’t wait, the cast and of course the director are like family to me. My journey started like this and I can’t wait to finish, even if it will be a bittersweet feeling. I mean, I started with the Guardians in 2013 and when this movie comes out it will be 2023, so it will have been a 10 year journey.

He then concluded:

Everything has an end, I can’t wait to end this story with my friends and family.