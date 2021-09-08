“This is our third film, we have to close the story“Commented the actor, before adding:
It was a crazy trip with a few bumps here and there. I can’t wait, the cast and of course the director are like family to me. My journey started like this and I can’t wait to finish, even if it will be a bittersweet feeling.
I mean, I started with the Guardians in 2013 and when this movie comes out it will be 2023, so it will have been a 10 year journey.
He then concluded:
Everything has an end, I can’t wait to end this story with my friends and family.
We remind you that during Disney’s Investor Day (all the details), the film division of the House of Ideas announced the various projects in the pipeline between cinema and TV. On the subject Guardians of the Galaxy it was explained that, during the filming of the third film, a Christmas Special written and directed by James Gunn will also be shot, which will be proposed on Disney + at Christmas 2022, or shortly before the release of the film at the cinema, scheduled for May 5, 2023.