Guardians of the Galaxy 3 breaks world record!

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 took the Grinch the record for the most makeup used for a movie

Although Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still in production, the film’s director James Gunnmade it known that his film has already broken a world record in the field of makeup for using lthe greater amount of makeup and prosthetics for a film productionan achievement previously only achieved by the Christmas film Grinch in the year 2000.

“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that #GotGVol3 officially broke the world record for ‘most prosthetic makeup created for a single production’ yesterday,” she wrote. “Congratulations, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!” James Gunn

A long awaited movie

This new record means that few special effects were used to create the new characters and their world, which could make it a strong contender for the categories of production design, costume design, or makeup and hairstyling at the 2024 Oscars.

So far, little information has been released about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy 3and its new characters, but it was recently confirmed that Will Poulter will appear as Adam Warlock, a popular character from Marvel comics.

The long-awaited superhero sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper, is scheduled for May 5, 2023.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?