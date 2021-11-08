Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Chris Pratt excited about the start of filming: “here we are!”

Director James Gunn has officially announced the start of filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by posting a photo on Twitter with his close-knit cast. The star of Marvel Chris Pratt commented on that image increasing the hype of the fans even more.

As you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news, the actor he said he was very enthusiastic to be finally back to work on the set along with Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldana (Gamora) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin), among others. Among the new cast members, Adam Warlock will debut in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 starring young actor Will Poulter.

As Gunn reported in his tweet, it was one “strange long journey sometimes challenging” the one to start the production of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Marvel shocked fans in fall 2018 when it was announced Gunn’s firing following some old offensive tweets from the director that resurfaced on social media. After Disney / Marvel fired the director, Warner Bros./DC chose him for The Suicide Squad and, in the spring of 2019, Disney is back and summed up Gunn again. That affair, followed by the unexpected cataclysm of the COVID-19 pandemic, led to a great delay in the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but now we are finally there, everyone is where they should be and the film should hit US theaters in May 2023.