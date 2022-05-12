‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Dave Bautista Says Goodbye to Drax

MMany Marvel fans end up taking a special liking to any character who, despite not having a great narrative weight in the plot, is charismatic and makes us laugh. Drax from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is one of the best examples in this sense.

The actor who plays him dave baptist (Batista in WWE) has spoken in recent hours about the character’s future in the franchise, announcing that after the third part of the Guardians trilogy, this will say goodbye forever of our dear Drax.

This is how Bautista expressed it on his Instagram account: “I still haven’t found the words. It ended so suddenly and I was on my next movie before I could process it all. The end of a journey that changed my life“.

Does Drax die in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’?

Although we will not have an answer to this question until on May 5, 2023 (the day on which ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ opens), it seems clear that if the actor is saying goodbye to the character, we could be facing a death of Drax himself in the film or perhaps a retirement or withdrawal of the same, tired of fight and chase the ghosts of his past.

Be that as it may, the truth is that James Gunn, director of the film, has assured that this third part will be the last one with the team of superheroes as we know it. Whether for deaths or for the reason that we see in a year on the big screen. The fact is that we can already give Drax up for lost, although we will be able to see him for the penultimate time this summer (July 8) in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

In our memory there will be many battles, incredible jokes that made us laugh out loud, and above all, those brutal backstabbing to anyone who dared to challenge him. Goodbye Drax.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: plot and cast

The story of this third part will continue the adventures of the controversial galactic team as they were in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, that is, in search of Gamora from the pastwhich we don’t know if it disappeared with the snap of Iron Man.

that being the mission of Starlord, Groot and company, who will embark on a tough mission to find their friend. In the cast, Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana will repeat, but also Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone and Will Poulter.