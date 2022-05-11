Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Dave Bautista’s Moving Farewell to His Drax Character

Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is now complete, as the team recently shared on social media. Dave Bautista has bid a moving farewell to his Drax character.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3, end clap! After three films, and a probably strong filming adventure for the whole team, it was not without emotion that Dave Bautista (Drax) shared a touching word on social networks.

On his account instagramhe writes : “I don’t have the words yet. It ended so quickly and I had already moved on to my next film before I could think about all that. It’s the end of a journey that changed my life. #guardiansofthegalaxy #vol3 #GoodbyeDrax #DreamChaser #DreamMachine“

Earlier, director James Gunn had shared this same team photo, also accompanied by a touching text: “This is an end of set photo for the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this incredible cast and crew, their magnificent talent and their kindness. Having had them by my side on this path for almost ten years makes me a lucky man..”

No official synopsis for the film yet. However, we know that something very heavy will be waiting for Star-Lord and his friends. Adam Warlock having been created by an Ayesha avid of revenge against the Guardians, it would be logical that this one is the big villain of the story. At least initially. Because if he was part of the band of heroes in certain comic books, the character has oscillated between Good and Evil since his birth. And it is better to be on the same side as this being endowed with superhuman abilities and capable of flying, manipulating and absorbing energy, regenerating itself or even practicing telepathy.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters on May 3, 2023. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Sylvester Stallone will be joined by newcomers to the MCU, Will Poulter (Adam Warlock) and Chukwudi Iwuji.