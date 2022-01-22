Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Gamora will have a faithful look to the comics? Zoe Saldana’s photo

Zoe Saldana had unveiled Gamora’s look from behind the scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 already at the end of last year, but now a few weeks later the actress posted a new photo from the set that immediately caught the attention of fans.

As you can see in the photo at the bottom of the article, and published by the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Avatar saga on his official page of the social network Instagram, in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Gamora may have a more comic book look: the most attentive fans, in fact, have noticed that the shaded eyeshadow around the actress’s eyes has a color tending to gold, which for years has been a hallmark of the Gamora of comics.

It is the first time ever that the film version sports this look, and after all, the move of the makeup department could not be more timely: as you know, in fact, the Gamora played by Zoe Saldana in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 it will not be the same known in the first films of the saga, killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War; this ‘new’ Gamora comes from the alternate timeline visited by the Avengers in Avengers: Endgame, and according to the few plot details of the new film i Guardians will search for Gamora to get her to join the gang. Do you think Star Lord will be able to make you fall in love with this new version of Gamora? Tell us in the comments.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will include a parade of stars, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone and Chukwudi Iwuji. As confirmed by Gunn himself, the newcomer Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock. The release date is set for May 5, 2023, but sooner the Guardians of the Galaxy will be seen in Thor: Love & Thunder by Taika Waititi, out July 8, 2022.