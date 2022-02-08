Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Marvel has Zoe Saldana delete a post on the film: she republishes it

Who knows the Marvel Studios he must have heard of the extreme level of secrecy that accompanies the productions of their films, with actors often kept in the dark about fundamental details about roles and plots or forced to keep their castings secret for months and months. Just think that when processing Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame the stars did not even know if they would appear in the first or second chapter of the saga, while many of them had received several scripts with different stories so as to remain in the dark about what they would actually do on set. In any case, there are those who try to escape these dynamics or, much more simply, put their productions at risk without even realizing it. This seems to be the case with Zoe Saldana, who apparently posted a video on Instagram that she was later forced to remove at the request of Marvel Studios. In the video, made near the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3we see her with the makeup of Gamora while browsing through what could apparently be a script containing spoilers, considering the immediate reaction of the major.

After deleting the video, the actress still decided to work around the problem by uploading it again but with scribbles used to censor the pages in question. The post is accompanied by this caption: “I had to remove it first due to Marvel Security. Now I’ve covered what they don’t want you to see “. In short, a narrow escape for the moment.

HERE IS THE MOVIE OF ZOE SALDANA

Talking about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, we remind you that the film will mark the end of the team of heroes as we have known them. According to the words of the director himself, in fact: “This is the end for us, it will be the last time people will see this Guardian team. It’s something big, very big but also very dark and different than what the public might expect. I just want to be true to the characters and the story, giving the audience the conclusion they deserve. It’s always a little scary but I’m doing my best. “

In addition to Zoe Saldana, in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 we will also find Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn And Chukwudi Iwuji. Among the great new entries we will see instead Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

The release is set for May 5, 2023although first we will find the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, currently set for July 8, 2022.

