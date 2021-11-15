Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Sylvester Stallone will return to the big screen

Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Sylvester Stallone will return to star in the famous film as Stakard Ogord, the actor will participate in the third installment of the saga.

Through a video published, it is clear what happened behind the scenes, and that it is right in the set of the famous film saga. The film will be released in 2023, there will again be the return of Sylvester Stallone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The last appearance dates back to 2017, here he participated in the second film of the saga. In the next production he will be called to take over the reins of his character Stakar Ogord, in the role of Starhawk.

In his post the actor in addition to revealing that he will be part of the cast of the famous saga, will have fun showing his fans the functioning of the machinery that manages to reproduce the faces of the actors.

In his post he referred to all those who are interested in what happens behind the scenes of the making of the film, while in second video shows how the machine is able to get started by replicating a face.

The actor has found director James Gunn, with whom he has also collaborated outside of Marvel projects, in fact the actor also participated in the blockbuster “The Suicide Squad”, where he lent his voice to the anthropomorphic shark King Shark.

>>> YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Mourning for Sylvester Stallone: ​​his mother Jackie has died

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, Sylvester Stallone will return to star in the film playing Starhawk

The third chapter of the saga is in the works, to reveal it was Chris Pratt, who revealed to the rest of the world through a video on his Instagram profile, that he was about to participate in the first day of shooting of the third chapter.

Soon after, the actor changed the subject, and then talked about the Parks and Recollection podcast, both Rob Lowe and Alan Young talking about the comedy series.

>>> YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Rocky V, in the cast Sage Stallone: ​​the son of art who died of a heart attack

The start of filming by James Gunn, are part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Marvel Studios have decided to postpone the release of the highly anticipated title to May 5, 2023.

The film from the first chapter has not been well received by the public, in fact the script of the third chapter has been ready for several months, but it takes time for both the cast and the production to align themselves towards a more accurate film production.