Guardians of the Galaxy 3: the film has already broken a first record

On May 3, 2023, the Guardians of the Galaxy will make a final lap in the final installment of their trilogy supervised by director James Gunn. Even a year before its release, the film is already breaking a first record. Explanations.

Currently in production, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should land in French cinemas in the spring of 2023. The latest adventure of the funkiest group of superheroes in the MCU, the film will bring together on screen Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax ), Karen Gillan (Nébula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis), while Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will lend their voices to Groot and Rocket. Director James Gunn will also cast Will Poulter in front of his camera as Adam Warlock, a character long awaited by fans. In this third installment, we should also cross paths with a star of the HBO series PeacemakerChukwudi Iwuji, in an undisclosed role.

Like many Hollywood productions, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had to deal with the vagaries of the pandemic. The construction of the project officially began in November 2021 and should be completed very soon, one year from the theatrical release of the film. We do not know for the moment few things about the last opus of the trilogy. First set photos revealed the presence of Klementieff and Bautista, back after avengers endgame (2019). If we usually think that the actors are the ones who have the most fun on a set, it is here the director who gets his kicks. James Gunn indeed takes pleasure in teasing elements of his film. In a recent tweet, the filmmaker reveals that The Guardians Vol. 3 already broke a first record, formerly held by The Grinch (2000): that of “ greater number of prostheses created for a single production “.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s Next Record

James Gunn has never hidden his taste for “concrete” effects and “real” make-up in his films. Many characters from Guardians of the Galaxy were thus created using artisanal methods. The hours of hard work required to bring to life the universe directed by James Gunn should certainly ensure the success of the last installment which promises to be much less comical than its predecessors, according to the director who is usually focused on good jokes. . The ultimate opus of Guardians of the Galaxy could he break another record soon at the Oscars?