Guardians of the Galaxy 3: This Fast and Furious 10 actress joins the cast

By Boris S.



– Published on June 02, 2022 at 11:58

The cast of the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy is enriched with a new name in the process of being associated with another very famous franchise, Fast and Furious. We tell you everything!

Let’s not go overboard to reveal the info not to be missed today: Daniela Melchior will have a small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final installment of one of the funkiest trilogies in the MCU. This good news, we owe it to Deadline, which however does not specify the role played by the actress in the film directed by James Gunn. If you can already hear the engines roar, it’s because Daniela Melchior is also announced for the casting of the highly anticipated Fast and Furious 10currently filming under the direction of Frenchman Louis Leterrier.

The young and talented actress has already crossed paths with James Gunn on the occasion of The Suicide Squad (2021), THE film that really propelled her to Hollywood after having dabbled in the world of superheroes for the first time by providing the Portuguese dubbing of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Next Generation (2018). The first Portuguese actress at DC, Melchior lent her features to Cleo Cazo/Ratcatcher II, a prominent member of the eponymous squadron. On the side of Fast and Furious 10the first filming photos suggest that she could well interpret a character from the Toretto family alongside Vin Diesel, also in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 !

What else we know about Guardians of the Galaxy 3

We still don’t know much about Guardians of the Galaxy 3except that its filming was completed recently, at the same time as that of holiday special expected this Christmas on Disney+. James Gunn’s film will bring together Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), but also Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) who would both have more important roles than before, to still the remarks made by the director during production. If the future of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) seems more uncertain than ever after Avengers: Endgame (2019), it seems that Gunn nevertheless gives him special treatment… The director also brought back from his series Peacemaker Chukwudi Iwuji in addition to offering the role of Adam Warlock to Will Poulter. An end worthy of the name for the Guardians, to discover at the cinema on May 3, 2023!