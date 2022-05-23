Guardians of the Galaxy 3 | Which actor auditioned for the film without knowing for what role?

He knows the name of the interpreter who did not know what role he was auditioning for in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 recently finished their recordings, in which it will be the Last film to feature the original Guardians team Consisting of Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.

That’s not all because it will also have some newcomer actors to the franchise as is the case of Chukwudi Iwuji and Will Poulter.

One of them recently revealed in an interview that auditioned for the third film directed by James Gunn, not knowing what role he was applying for.

Which actor auditioned for Guardians of the Galaxy without knowing for what role?

During a conversation with The Playlist, Will Poulter opened up about his audition process and revealed he was unaware of the role he would have to play..

“I first auditioned in June of last year, and that was the first time I ever auditioned, and then I got the part in September, I think,” Poulter explained. “And then I started filming in December… Initially, he didn’t know what character he was auditioning for.

I knew closer to the moment [del casting] who was he reading for? Although I wasn’t familiar with Adam Warlock beforehand, I was very familiar with Guardians of the Galaxyand it was kind of my favorite “planet” within the Marvel universe, so to speak.

I’m such a big fan of Gunn’s tone and creativity and work and the actors, you know, that I can now call my colleagues, which I’m very grateful for. So yeah, having some sort of part in that world is very, very good for me,” the actor said.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is scheduled to premiere for the next May 23, 2023but before Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be released later this year.